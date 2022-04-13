Refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback Debuts at the New York Auto Show With New Safety Tech

Subaru seized the opportunity to reveal the refreshed Outback during the New York Auto Show. The mid-cycle refresh brings a restyled front end and more tech, including a new EyeSight safety suite with a wide-angle mono camera.
The nose job that Subaru has performed on the Outback brings a more exciting look to the lifted wagon. It comes with a more prominent grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a rugged front bumper cover. Wheel arches also benefit from the new plastic claddings, giving the new Outback a more serious look and additional protection. These cosmetical changes apply to all Outback versions except the Wilderness, which continues unchanged for the 2023 model year.
All 2023 Outback versions receive an updated version of the Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assistance technology. This benefits from the updated software and offers new features, like the automatic emergency steering that works with the pre-collision braking to avoid crashes at speeds of less than 50 mph (80 kph). On the range-topping Touring trim, there’s an additional wide-angle mono camera that offers quicker detection of pedestrians and bicycles.
The navigation system gained “what3words” address capability, being offered standard on models equipped with the Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system. Although the infotainment system is not new, it is offered now with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. There’s also a digital rearview camera mirror, but this is again exclusive to the Touring model.
Both powerplants are carried over from the 2022 model year. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine makes 182 horsepower. A turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer engine is also offered (standard on XT models), with 260 horsepower. All 2023 Outback models are paired with the Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function via steering wheel paddle shifters.
There’s no official information regarding pricing or the timing of the 2023 Subaru Outback. The refreshed model is expected to reach dealerships later this year, while the order book should open a little earlier.
