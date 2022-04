Refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback Debuts at the New York Auto Show With New Safety Tech

CVT

The nose job that Subaru has performed on the Outback brings a more exciting look to the lifted wagon. It comes with a more prominent grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a rugged front bumper cover. Wheel arches also benefit from the new plastic claddings, giving the new Outback a more serious look and additional protection. These cosmetical changes apply to all Outback versions except the Wilderness , which continues unchanged for the 2023 model year.All 2023 Outback versions receive an updated version of the Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assistance technology. This benefits from the updated software and offers new features, like the automatic emergency steering that works with the pre-collision braking to avoid crashes at speeds of less than 50 mph (80 kph). On the range-topping Touring trim, there’s an additional wide-angle mono camera that offers quicker detection of pedestrians and bicycles.The navigation system gained “what3words” address capability, being offered standard on models equipped with the Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system. Although the infotainment system is not new, it is offered now with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. There’s also a digital rearview camera mirror, but this is again exclusive to the Touring model.Both powerplants are carried over from the 2022 model year. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine makes 182 horsepower. A turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer engine is also offered (standard on XT models), with 260 horsepower. All 2023 Outback models are paired with the Lineartronicfeaturing an 8-speed manual mode function via steering wheel paddle shifters.There’s no official information regarding pricing or the timing of the 2023 Subaru Outback . The refreshed model is expected to reach dealerships later this year, while the order book should open a little earlier.