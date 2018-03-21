Refreshed 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabrio Bring More Power

More specifically, the improved 3.0-liter V6 engine now delivers 390 hp, with a peak torque of 520 Nm available from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. Thanks to the improved performances, the C43 is capable of accelerating to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds for the coupe and in 4.8 seconds for the cabrio. Both top at an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).
The engine works in conjunction with a Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, tweaked with a special software to provide very short shift times. The transmission will also allow the selection of a manual mode, transferring control of the gearbox to the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.
For the first time, the transmission features a slippery
mode, which helps moderate and even power delivery on slippery or snow-covered road conditions.
Both versions of the C43 will be using the 4MATIC
four-wheel drive system, with flange-mounted single-stage transfer case. This configuration, says AMG
, makes it easier to modify the torque split.
Another novelty of the C43 is the new steering wheel with built-in Touch Control buttons. These can be used to control the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by moving one’s finger up, down and sideways.
Visually, the most striking changes are the new radiator grille, side air curtains in the front apron and cross fins on the front splitter. From the side, the C43 shows minor tweaks to the side skirts and new light-alloy wheels.
The non-AMG versions of the faceliftedcoupe and cabrio C-Class
will be launched in July this year. The carmaker has not specifically announced the release date for the C43.
Full details of the coupe incarnations of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 are included in the document attached below.