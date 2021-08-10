Redesigned Firebird Enduro Bike Gets More Aggressive, Pushes New Limits

Okay, Pivot's Firebird was always fast, but this redesigned enduro bike is at another level. Compared to its predecessor, the fifth generation of the Firebird comes with updated geometry, more stiffness, and a lighter design.
Pivot developed the new bike in collaboration with its EWS racers. Made to be a speed machine, Firebird has received a bunch of geometry tweaks. While the shape looks more similar to its Switchblade and Trail 429 siblings, the new design allows for a full-size water bottle to be stored inside the front triangle, something we didn't see in the previous generations.
Pivot's full carbon frame incorporates size-specific ride tuning, cutting-edge carbon fiber materials, and Pivot's proprietary hollow core molding process to ensure that any rider from 5'2" to 6'9" (1.60m to 2.19m) has a bike that fits his or her style.
The chassis is intended to give precise tracking at great speeds, with 165 mm (6.5") of dw-link suspension that soaks up anything from barren moonscapes to extreme G-outs, all thanks to the hollow core carbon construction.
The modern progressive geometry and 29-inch wheels ensure speed stability even if the rider bumps into the most rugged terrain. For those who don't want to run big wheels, the adjustable geometry also made it possible to fit the bike with both 29 and 27.5 wheel sizes without compromise.
Pivot also "bumped the travel up, increased reach across all sizes, gave it a slacker head angle, steepened the seat angles, made it stiff where it needs to be, kept the weight down and the climbing manners sharp." The rigidity and control are further enhanced by the 12 x 157 mm (0.5" x 6.2") Super Boost Plus rear axle spacing.
The redesigned Firebird will be available in two colors: Orange and Glacial Green Metallic. It will also come in six distinct bike combinations, with additional coil and Live Valve suspension tech and carbon wheel options. Prices for this toy start at $6,099 and can go up to $13,099.
