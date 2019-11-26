autoevolution

Redesigned Bollinger B1 "Lux" Concept Looks Retro-Futuristic, Gets Big LED Eyes

26 Nov 2019, 15:55 UTC ·
Earlier this month, American startup Bollinger Motors has delivered on its EV offroader promises, introducing the B1 SUV and the B2 pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show. And while the newcomers won't reach their first customers until 2021, the Internet has already come up with a redesign for the B1.
To be more precise, we're dealing with a rendering that portrays the electric SUV in a more upmarket guise. As you can imagine, the Land Rover Defender-like form of the machine has been maintained, with only the details of the rugged terrain beast being modified.

It all starts up front, where the Bollinger B1 gets futuristic LED eyes instead of the retro lights the actual show car displays. And since there was nothing to do with the front grille, this pixel stunt places a solar panel over there, albeit promising that damage-resistant glass would be used.

This concept doesn't skip the widebody take, which is extremely popular these days. However, we're looking at a simple approach, one that mixes wider tires with slightly fatter fenders.

We mustn't forget the generous of the rugged terrain tamer. Given the generous size of the car's upper glass area, the windshield now uses a slightly steeper angle, while the side windows are titled inwards just a tad.

If you happen to be in a hurry, the Instagram post below, which shows both the original and the redesigned B1, will do the trick. However, if you're looking for an overall presentation of the $125,000, 200-mile vehicle (yep, these numbers don't quite add up, especially when compared to what Tesla or Rivian have to offer), you should check out the clip at the bottom of the page. Note that the vid comes from The Sketch Monkey, the pixel wielder behind this rendering, so you'll also get the artist's take on his work.

 
 
 
 
 
Robert Bollinger wasn’t happy with his truck getting stuck in the snow on his upstate New York farm. So he dusted off his old industrial design skills, assembled a small team and built the all electric @bollingermotors B1 SUV and B2 truck. I love the styling of it. Or lack thereof. Reminds me of the original Defender mixed with a bit of Bronco and Hummer. It simply looks “ready”. I have a huge respect for people who don’t accept what’s given to them if they know it can be done in a better way. Bollinger is still a very young company and I decided to sketch and share my version of what my ultimate off-road EV would look like. 614 horsepower, 15” ground clearance, 0-60 in 4.5 seconds in silence in a truck with a 5000 LB curb weight. What a time to be alive.

A post shared by Marouane Bembli (@thesketchmonkey) on Nov 26, 2019 at 7:08am PST


