Redesigned Bollinger B1 "Lux" Concept Looks Retro-Futuristic, Gets Big LED Eyes

View this post on Instagram

Robert Bollinger wasn’t happy with his truck getting stuck in the snow on his upstate New York farm. So he dusted off his old industrial design skills, assembled a small team and built the all electric @bollingermotors B1 SUV and B2 truck. I love the styling of it. Or lack thereof. Reminds me of the original Defender mixed with a bit of Bronco and Hummer. It simply looks “ready”. I have a huge respect for people who don’t accept what’s given to them if they know it can be done in a better way. Bollinger is still a very young company and I decided to sketch and share my version of what my ultimate off-road EV would look like. 614 horsepower, 15” ground clearance, 0-60 in 4.5 seconds in silence in a truck with a 5000 LB curb weight. What a time to be alive.

A post shared by Marouane Bembli (@thesketchmonkey) on Nov 26, 2019 at 7:08am PST