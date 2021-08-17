5 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV Camper Has Level 2 Charging and 57.6 kWh of Storage

4 Ioniq 5 Bidirectional Charging Opens Up New Possibilities for Off-Grid Glamping

3 Elegant Yet Off-Road-Prone Odyssey Geographic Incoming to Spice-Up the Road Trip

2 Acura NSX Owner Builds Matching Camper Out of Half NSX, Takes it to the Track

More on this:

Redarc Brings Australian Off-Grid Overlanding to North America via Cool Tacoma Rig

Unless you’re passionate about truck-based camper exploration across the Australian Outback, it’s a big chance the Redarc label doesn’t ring any off-grid bells. The company is not necessarily important even for local Overlanding fans, because it’s been focused solely on just one model until now. 9 photos “managed and custom outfitted a fleet of Australia-based Toyota Hilux vehicles capable of exploring the harsh and vast expanse of the Australian Outback.”



Now they’re trying to bring their expertise - just like other



Showcased as their very first effort for a U.S.-based adventure way of life, the “leading overland authority in power management.” So, we are not just dealing with a very capable off-road vehicle or a simple camping platform, but also with an electrical powerhouse outfitted with two dual battery systems and a custom Mits Alloy canopy.



“The on-board power system in this Tacoma features all of the things REDARC are famous for, rugged, innovative, and reliable off-grid gear,” says Craig Herriot, General Manager for International Sales at



The truck has numerous modifications and additions, but it’s specifically designed to showcase the Redarc products. Such as the RedVision Manager30 Kit (unifies accessories), the SBI - Smart Battery Isolator - feature (jump-start a starter battery from an auxiliary battery), or the ability to charge from DC, AC, and solar inputs.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by REDARC Electronics (@redarc_electronics) According to its description, Redarc has more than four decades of experience in the field of powering up overland rigs and building off-grid tourers for Aussie customers. Over the past decades, theyNow they’re trying to bring their expertise - just like other Australia-based businesses - over to North America. And of course, they can’t take any of their previous Hiluxes there. Instead, the next-best alternative is the leader of the mid-size pickup truck market, Toyota’s Tacoma. Naturally, not just any Tacoma will perfectly fit the off-grid Overlanding bill, so we are dealing here with a 2021 TRD Off-Road version.Showcased as their very first effort for a U.S.-based adventure way of life, the Tacoma was tasked to prove that Redarc is indeed theSo, we are not just dealing with a very capable off-road vehicle or a simple camping platform, but also with an electrical powerhouse outfitted with two dual battery systems and a custom Mits Alloy canopy.says Craig Herriot, General Manager for International Sales at Redarc The truck has numerous modifications and additions, but it’s specifically designed to showcase the Redarc products. Such as the RedVision Manager30 Kit (unifies accessories), the SBI - Smart Battery Isolator - feature (jump-start a starter battery from an auxiliary battery), or the ability to charge from DC, AC, and solar inputs.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release