Redarc Brings Australian Off-Grid Overlanding to North America via Cool Tacoma Rig

According to its description, Redarc has more than four decades of experience in the field of powering up overland rigs and building off-grid tourers for Aussie customers. Over the past decades, theyNow they’re trying to bring their expertise - just like other Australia-based businesses - over to North America. And of course, they can’t take any of their previous Hiluxes there. Instead, the next-best alternative is the leader of the mid-size pickup truck market, Toyota’s Tacoma. Naturally, not just any Tacoma will perfectly fit the off-grid Overlanding bill, so we are dealing here with a 2021 TRD Off-Road version.Showcased as their very first effort for a U.S.-based adventure way of life, the Tacoma was tasked to prove that Redarc is indeed theSo, we are not just dealing with a very capable off-road vehicle or a simple camping platform, but also with an electrical powerhouse outfitted with two dual battery systems and a custom Mits Alloy canopy.says Craig Herriot, General Manager for International Sales at Redarc The truck has numerous modifications and additions, but it’s specifically designed to showcase the Redarc products. Such as the RedVision Manager30 Kit (unifies accessories), the SBI - Smart Battery Isolator - feature (jump-start a starter battery from an auxiliary battery), or the ability to charge from DC, AC, and solar inputs.