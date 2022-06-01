Red Peterbilt 389 Shames Bugatti in Terms of HP, Fights Orange Kenworth T800 to the Death

During a recent loaded semi-truck drag racing event, dubbed the 2022 Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge, dozens of tuned long-distance haulers lined up against each other for everyone’s viewing pleasure. We look forward to bringing you more coverage from this event, but for starters, we’d like to focus on a race that took place around the 7:47 minute mark, between a Peterbilt 389 and a Kenworth T800.
The best races are always the ones that go down to the wire, and there’s nothing like watching two super-powered semi-trucks pull wheelies as they attempt to one-up each other up the hill, while carrying a significant load.
These things are insanely powerful. In fact, even stock semis can look rather impressive on paper when it comes to horsepower. A model used for hauling heavy cargo over long distances will usually produce anywhere between 450 and 700 horsepower on average, whether it’s American-built or European-made, like a Volvo or a Scania.
As previously stated though, the main protagonists here are both as American as a corn dog, and when it comes to models that frequent both loaded and unloaded drag racing events, you’ll find that many of them produce well over 2,000 hp, which is more than you get in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.
Now, on the left of your screen is a red Peterbilt 389, which was easily identifiable thanks to its long hood and unique headlight design. The 389 was introduced back in 2006 as a replacement for the 379, which used to be brand’s largest highway-class truck. It’s a great hauling machine, even though it will probably never reach as high a popularity level as the iconic 359.
As for its rival here, it’s an orange Kenworth T800 – I struggled to figure out whether it was a T800 or a W900S, but the design lines underneath the headlights point to this being the former. And yes, they do rather look alike.
In the end, the Peterbilt just edged out its rival to the finish line, but both trucks looked insanely fast and formidable. We can’t wait to see more of them.
These things are insanely powerful. In fact, even stock semis can look rather impressive on paper when it comes to horsepower. A model used for hauling heavy cargo over long distances will usually produce anywhere between 450 and 700 horsepower on average, whether it’s American-built or European-made, like a Volvo or a Scania.
As previously stated though, the main protagonists here are both as American as a corn dog, and when it comes to models that frequent both loaded and unloaded drag racing events, you’ll find that many of them produce well over 2,000 hp, which is more than you get in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.
Now, on the left of your screen is a red Peterbilt 389, which was easily identifiable thanks to its long hood and unique headlight design. The 389 was introduced back in 2006 as a replacement for the 379, which used to be brand’s largest highway-class truck. It’s a great hauling machine, even though it will probably never reach as high a popularity level as the iconic 359.
As for its rival here, it’s an orange Kenworth T800 – I struggled to figure out whether it was a T800 or a W900S, but the design lines underneath the headlights point to this being the former. And yes, they do rather look alike.
In the end, the Peterbilt just edged out its rival to the finish line, but both trucks looked insanely fast and formidable. We can’t wait to see more of them.