Red Peterbilt 389 Shames Bugatti in Terms of HP, Fights Orange Kenworth T800 to the Death

During a recent loaded semi-truck drag racing event, dubbed the 2022 Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge, dozens of tuned long-distance haulers lined up against each other for everyone’s viewing pleasure. We look forward to bringing you more coverage from this event, but for starters, we’d like to focus on a race that took place around the 7:47 minute mark, between a Peterbilt 389 and a Kenworth T800.

7 photos