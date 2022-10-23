Red Bull’s Driving Force Dietrich Mateschitz Passes Away at 78

Back in 1987, something called Red Bull GmbH was born. It was an Austrian-Thai company involved in making energy drinks, but the name would rapidly grow to be associated with cars and motorsports. And it was all due to two men, Austrian Dietrich Mateschitz and Thai Chaleo Yoovidhya.
Yoovidhya passed away in 2012, at the age of 88, and this week so did Mateschitz. The Austrian’s businessman passing was announced by Red Bull via an email sent to employees, with the company adding for the media’s benefit “we will not be available for questions until further notice.”
Mateschitz was 78, and the cause of his death was not disclosed. The company only said the following in the email:
“Dear Bulls! We have to inform you that Dietrich Mateschitz passed away today. In these moments, the over-riding feeling is one of sadness. But soon the sadness will make way for gratitude – gratitude for what he changed, moved, encouraged and made possible for so many individual people. We will remain connected to him respectfully and lovingly.”
“It is the task and responsibility of all of us to continue his life's work in his spirit. Thank you for supporting us.”
Under Mateschitz rule, Red Bull became a household name in the world of racing. The company started by having a 60 percent stake in the Sauber Formula One team, then bought the Jaguar Racing Formula One team from Ford and renamed it Red Bull Racing. After that, it got its hands on Minardi (renamed Scuderia Toro Rosso), and once also owned Team Red Bull in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and the K&N Pro Series East.
Aside for his motorsport involvement, Mateschitz was also an aviation enthusiast, owning a large collection of old airplanes, including the Douglas DC-6 previously owned by Yugoslav leader Josip Tito.
At the time of writing, it’s unclear who will succeed the business icon.
