Red Bull Junior Jehan Daruvala Will Drive for McLaren for His Maiden f1 Test

Indian F2 driver Jehan Daruvala has been called by the McLaren F1 team to test the MCL35M at the British Grand Prix.
Daruvala will have the chance to drive the MCL35M used across 2020 and 2021 with the help of McLaren's own TPC (Testing Previous Car) program. Jehan was initially a part of Force India's 'one in a billion hunt for a future Indian champion driver.
However, when team owner Vijay Mallya had some legal problems, Force India was up for sale. Lawrence Stroll bought the team, changing the name to Racing Point. At the same time, Daruvala joined the Red Bull junior program after finishing third in the 2019 Formula 3 season.
For the moment, the Indian driver is third in the Formula 2 standings and ranked as the most skilled of the five Red Bull-backed drivers on the grid. The question that comes up in our mind is: Will this be another Alexander Albon moment? As we know, Albon was a protegee of the Red Bull junior program, driving for Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and even for Red Bull. However, in 2022 he races for Williams.
This may be a strategic move from McLaren because Daniel Ricciardo's future with the team has been uncertain for the past few months. Still, it is a bit of a reach because McLaren will look for a top talent available on the market (like Pierre Gasly), and Red Bull won't let their best prospect leave that easily.
McLaren has yet to announce which drivers it will run in the two practice sessions. As we know, FIA introduced a new rule for the 2022 season that forces Formula 1 teams to use a driver with no more than two Grand Prix of experience during FP1 at two rounds.
If Daruvala can impress while driving the previous McLaren car, he may get a chance to try out the MCL36. And from there, he may be the next McLaren champion.
