Red Bull Announces RB17 Production Hypercar With Over 1,100 HP and $6 Million Price Tag

Forget the Pagani Huayra R, McLaren Senna or the Mercedes-AMG One. A real-life Formula 1 track-focused production car is taking shape thanks to Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and it’s designed by none other than Red Bull Racing chief technical officer, Adrian Newey.
According to Red Bull, the RB17 is a two-seater hypercar optimized to deliver the ultimate on-track driving experience. No more than 50 units will ever see the light of day, all built at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes. Production is scheduled to commence in 2025, with pricing starting at £5 million (roughly $6 million).
“The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car. Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors,” said Newey.
Ownership of the RB17 will include access to genuine Red Bull Racing simulators, vehicle program development and on-track training and experiences. The hypercar will be supported directly by the factory, with servicing and maintenance tailored to each individual owner.
In terms of performance, you can expect a V8 hybrid engine with more than 1,100 horsepower. You’re basically getting a Formula 1 powertrain, sitting pretty inside a carbon-composite tub. Also, the RB17 is said to feature the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car, which means it should be truly awesome at going around corners.
“The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus. Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors,” added Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal, Christian Horner.
Full technical details regarding the RB17 will be released in due course.
