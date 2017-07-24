Red 2018 Civic Type R Looks Complete on HRE Wheels

More on this:

1 First 2017 Honda Civic Type R Ever Sold In The USA Has Reached Bid of $200,000

2 The First U.S.-spec 2017 Honda Civic Type R Will Be Auctioned On Bring A Trailer

3 Window Sticker Suggests 2017 Honda Civic Type R Is Priced From $33,900

4 Honda Civic Type R Driver Can't Handle Lift-Off Oversteer, Causes Rollover Crash

5 2018 Honda Civic Type R Priced In The UK From £30,995