Red 2018 Civic Type R Looks Complete on HRE Wheels

We like to think of the 2018 Honda Civic Type R
as a masterpiece of overdesign. It's covered in way too many creases and winglets, like one of Michael Bay's robots.
But some people like that, and the good part of having the ridiculous kit is that you no longer have to visit an aftermarket specialist. But if you've already caught the customizing bug, then the least you could do is install a new set of wheels.
This Type R looks really good in red because it makes all the black body kits stick out more. Likewise, the HRE
Flow+ Form FF15 custom alloys that it's been fitted with play to its strengths because they look like they belong on a race track.
The new hot Civic is lower, wider and lighter than the old one... if you like, in Europe. The American model
simply doesn't have a direct predecessor.
It's also 38% stiffer, which helps handling. The silly body kit isn't just for show, though. For example, the scoop in the hood is functional and provides extra cooling for the 2-liter turbo engine. The front spoiler leads to a relatively flat underside which is unusual for a car this cheap.
The silly grooves at the back are vortex generators, and they swirl the air that goes to that massive rear wing. Yes, there is real downforce, unlike on most hot hatchbacks. However, vents on the back of a car are ridiculous, especially if they are blocked off.
Does VTEC kick in? Well, not really. There's variable lift on the exhaust cam to reduce lag, but not on the intake. So the 2-liter engine doesn't have that effervescent nature of old Honda screamers. But that's the price you pay for having a 310 horsepower Civic. It's also more high-tech than the Japanese toys of the past, featuring 3-way adjustable dampers, Brembo brakes, an adaptive exhaust system and even eco mode.