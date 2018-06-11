Record-Breaking Bugatti Veyron Super Sport to Sell at Goodwood Festival of Speed

For car enthusiasts, the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July is the perfect opportunity to see the latest newcomers to the world of automobiles. For some, it is also a good opportunity to bid for some of the most exciting cars ever built.
On the last day of the festival, Bonhams would be auctioning off “an incredible range of supercars.” Among them, a model that is officially considered to be the fastest street-legal production car in the world: the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.
The exact model to be sold is the last of the limited Super Sport model to be manufactured by Bugatti. Bonhams says the car has only 550 miles on the odometer (885 km), making it practically brand new.
From a lineage standpoint, the Veyron Super Sport is of the same breed that has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the fastest street-legal production car in the world.
The record-setting run took place in 2010 when Bugatti's official test driver Pierre Henri Raphanel drove the Super Sport on Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien high-speed test track.
With people from both the Guinness Book of Records and German Technical Inspection Agency (TÜV) on deck for the run, the driver made the car scream by at 431.072 km/h (267.856 mph), beating the record time held until then by the SSC Ultimate Aero TT.
At the July sale, Bonhams plans to make the best of this extraordinary pedigree of the Veyron and says it hopes to fetch between £1,700,000 and 1,800,000 for it ($2.27 million - $2.4 million).
As said, aside for the Veyron, the July Goodwood sale will feature other exciting supercars like the 2011 Aston Martin One 77 Q-Series, a 2014 McLaren P1, a 2016 Pagani Huyara, a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S, a 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago and a 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn DHC.
All of the cars mentioned above are worth well more than one million pounds.
