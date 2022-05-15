Record-Breaking 11,500-HP Gentry Eagle Being Demolished at Scrapyard Is a Sad Sight

To paraphrase T.S. Eliot, it ends not with a bang, but a whimper. One of the world’s most famous, fastest and impressive vessels has been scrapped at a yard in California, after failing to secure a new buyer. RIP Gentry Eagle.
Gentry Eagle was one of the most impressive powerboats ever built. It was commissioned by real estate developer and passionate racer Tom Gentry, and delivered to him in 1988. One year later, he would race it to write world history, securing the title of world’s fastest transatlantic crossing in just 62 hours and 7 minutes, beating previous record-holder Sir Richard Branson.
Built in the UK at the Vosper Thornycroft shipyard, on a design by Grant Robinson and naval architecture by Peter Birkett, the 35.6-meter (117-foot) Gentry Eagle was powered by twin 3,480 hp MTU turbo diesels paired with a 4,500 hp turbine, for a total of almost 11,500 hp. It could hit top speeds of 63.5 knots (73 mph / 117.6 kph), which made it one of the fastest boats in the world – a title it continued to hold long after its retirement from the spotlight.
In 1992, Gentry turned the boat into a luxury yacht, at his own expense. It could sleep up to six guests and had separate quarters for the crew, and luxe amenities for living the high-life at sea, including two formal staterooms, a bar, and expensive finishes of exotic hardwood and genuine Italian leather. The refit added some weight to the vessel, but top speed remained 63 knots (73 mph / 116.6 kph) because the propulsion system was retained – along with many features that had turned it into an icon.
Years ago, Gentry Eagle was retired at Ventura Harbor, California. Gentry’s son listed it for sale with a price-on-request note, but at some point, it was asking a mere $3.6 million, a steal if you think of its performance, history, and amenities onboard. It had seen far better days by then.
Early last month, the Gentry Estate announced that the sale had failed to go through and, with no owner coming forward, the decision had been made to scrap the historic boat. The family had continued to pay for its storage at the yard all these years, and it had become clear to them that it no longer made sense to continue doing so. On May 11, Gentry Eagle was destroyed, as the video below can confirm – as can the photos in the gallery.
A most heartbreaking end for such a beautiful and impressive machine.
