Reconditioned 1976 BMW R90S Looks Like a Vitamin C Supplement on Two Wheels

If you ask me, that saturated orange paintwork is a perfect match for the ‘76 MY R90S.
Following the current owner’s acquisition back in 2018, this numbers-matching 1976 BMW R90S was blessed with a comprehensive restoration from head to toe. In order to keep things running smoothly, the bike’s gearbox and twin-cylinder engine have been treated to a revitalizing overhaul, as were its carburetors, driveshaft and clutch mechanism.
Additionally, the OEM pipework was deleted to make room for a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system from Keihan. As far as the Beemer’s chassis is concerned, its steering head, brakes and suspension hardware have all been refurbished for good measure. The wheels were re-laced using a fresh set of chromed spokes, and their rims are now sporting grippy Continental rubber at both ends.
To round everything out, a shiny coat of Daytona Orange paint was laid over the creature’s bodywork, while the frame received a youthful gloss-black finish. Since we’ve already talked about the modifications, let’s proceed with a brief overview of the motorcycle’s fundamental specs and features.
Motorrad’s icon is powered by an air-cooled 898cc boxer-twin mill, which boasts a compression ratio of 9.5:1 and dual 38 mm (1.5 inches) Dell’Orto PHM inhalers. This bad boy is capable of delivering up to 67 hp at 7,000 spins per minute, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.
A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the engine’s oomph to the rear hoop via an enclosed driveshaft, and the whole shebang results in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Moreover, the R90S can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in a fairly respectable 4.8 seconds.
BMW’s classic head-turner is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, where you may place your bids until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, March 9). Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll need some serious cash to top the current bid, which is registered a whopping $37,500 at the time of this article.
