Recent Update Possibly Breaking Down Another Key Android Auto Feature

Android Auto has become a lot more reliable lately, and at some level, it’s fairly clear that Google’s commitment to improving the app in the long term is already paying off.
But on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is just flawless, and the report that we’re going to talk about today is living proof in this regard.
Several users explain on the official Google forums that a recent update broke down support for “Hey, Google” in their cars, therefore being unable to interact with Google Assistant without pressing the microphone button on the steering wheel.
The “Hey, Google” or “OK, Google” command allows users on both Android and Android Auto to wake up Google Assistant and then send a request hands-free. On Android Auto, this can be anything from setting up the navigation to making a phone call or sending a new message.
However, this feature appears to be broken for some, and a recent update is believed to be the culprit.
What’s not clear, however, is what update is the one responsible for the whole thing. Google has recently released Android Auto 7.0 for all users out there, but on the other hand, the one responsible for the interaction with Google Assistant in the car is the Google app.
The search giant typically releases new updates for the Google app on a regular basis, in some cases even daily, so there’s a chance a recent build is the one that broke down the “Hey, Google” support.
If this is the case, downgrading to an earlier release should help deal with the whole thing, and here’s a list of all previous versions, along with the download links to try out this workaround manually.
In the meantime, the good news is Google is already looking into all the reports pointing to this problem, but for the time being, it’s just too early to tell when a fix could land.
