Recent Update Breaks Down a Key Google Maps Feature

Street View allows users to explore a certain location across the world with the help of street-level imagery, and Google is working around the clock on expanding the coverage to more regions out there.
But in the meantime, it looks like something is causing exactly the opposite, as certain data in Street View has gone missing all of a sudden after a recent update.
Google Maps users who wanted to explore locations in various places like Kenya, Russia, Nigeria, Alaska, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and others, discovered that some batches of street-level imagery are missing entirely, leaving many parts of these regions currently unavailable for such exploration.
The same is also happening when using the dedicated Street View application, so in theory, this is a problem happening on Google’s side.
At first glance, it was all caused by an update released in September, though at this point, it’s not exactly clear how only certain parts of the data were affected.
It goes without saying that Street View pics missing breaks down all kinds of features, including the navigation when trying to digitally travel on a specific street using collected imagery. Because some photos are unavailable, you can no longer do that without skipping certain parts of the region, and this kind of defeats the original purpose in the first place.
And of course, there’s nothing users can do given it’s happening on Google’s servers, so only the Mountain View-based search giant is the one that is supposed to bring things back to normal.
Fortunately, Google is already working on it, as a company official has recently confirmed it’s aware of the problem and currently developing a fix. But right now, there’s no ETA as to when this patch could go live, so for the time being, if you’re trying to explore a certain location and the Street View data is missing, just wait for a few more weeks and try again.
