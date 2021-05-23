Recent iPhone Update Causes Audio Stuttering on CarPlay

3 Widespread CarPlay Glitch Causes Apple Music to Crash on Launch

At this point, it doesn’t look like the glitch is limited to certain iPhone versions or car models. And this is because the latest iPhone updates have introduced all kinds of new problems, including what appears to be a music skipping and stuttering issue that’s become more widespread as people install the most recent versions of iOS.While it’s not yet exactly clear what iOS update is causing the whole thing, some users here on reddit claim the audio stuttering first showed up after installing version 14.5. But on the other hand, others say the glitch has been around since iOS 14 launched the last fall, with some claiming the music stuttering comes and goes every once in a while.But one thing is certain, though: the latest iPhone updates are making audio worse for more and more users, and the bad news is that Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the problem.Some users in the linked reddit thread claim music apps aren’t the only ones affected by this bug, as occasionally, even the audio coming from other apps, such as Waze , seems to suffer from the same error.Unfortunately, the latest beta builds of iOS don’t seem to bring things back to normal, so users struggling with the audio stuttering might have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on a patch.Is there anything you can try in the meantime? Not really, especially if the culprit is an operating system update. Only Apple can fix the whole thing for users, so your best option is to just send a bug report to the company and therefore help the engineering teams figure out what’s causing the stuttering faster and then come up with a fix.At this point, it doesn’t look like the glitch is limited to certain iPhone versions or car models.