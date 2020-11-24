1 Google Silently Adds a New Button on Android Auto, And You’re Going to Love It

Recent Android Auto Update Causes a New Dark Mode Struggle

When running on factory-installed head units and even on some aftermarket models, Android Auto should technically be capable of determining the current status of the headlights and adjust its interface accordingly. 1 photo



On the other hand, on some aftermarket head units where receiving headlight information isn’t possible, users just relied on a quick switch on their phones to enable the dark mode. This is because the Android Auto UI also aligns with the theme activated on the mobile device, so if your smartphone uses the dark mode, Android Auto should do the same thing too.



This behavior appears to have changed recently, as Android Auto now ignores the phone settings and seems to be independent of the mobile device. That should actually give users more control over the UI of the app, but on the other hand, not only that a manual mode switch in Android Auto does not exist just yet, but the toggle in the developer settings to force-enable the dark theme no longer works either.



This means users are just stuck with the default light mode, which as many discovered the hard way, is quite a pain in the neck to use during the night.



A discussion thread on Google's forums indicates the problem appeared in October and still persists today, and unfortunately, the Mountain View-based search giant is yet to provide any workaround. In fact, the issue hasn't been acknowledged just yet, and for the time being, users are all alone in their attempt to find a workaround.

And this is another problem, as nothing seems to restore the original behavior on Android Auto. However, if you're sure a recent update introduced the whole thing, the easiest way to deal with it is to downgrade to a previous version. You can find all APK installers for older Android Auto releases on this page