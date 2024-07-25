Rebuilt ‘90s American Yacht Looks Like a Million Bucks but Fetches Less Than $5M

Everyone is afraid of getting a raw deal, especially when we're talking big money, but once in a while, someone gets the opposite, which is an unexpectedly good deal. This seems to be the case for the new owner of the Kashmir luxury yacht, a rugged American boat with strong bones and completely revamped looks. Flawless in every way after its complex transformation a while back, this luxurious pleasure craft was recently sold for less than $5 million.
The Kashmir you see today is not what it was almost three decades ago. It's literally bigger – some extra 15 feet were added during the rebuild process – better, and more beautiful. The year 2008 was the major turning point when this American yacht got a second life.
The original version was delivered in 1995 by Broward Marine Yachts, a reputable and popular luxury yacht builder based in Fort Lauderdale. Its roots go back to 1948 when boat technician Frank Denison bought the Dooley's Dry Dock shipyard while on his honeymoon. Together with his wife, he renamed it Broward Marine and kicked off small-scale service and repair operations. Stormy III was the first Broward custom motor yacht, delivered in 1953, and the 1958 Jonathan III paved the way for future luxury yachts.
The 1995 Kashmir was designed by Donald L. Blount & Associates and Overing Yacht Designs, with interiors by the Pavlik Design Team. During the 2008 transformation, it went from 115 feet (35 meters) to 133 feet (40.5 meters). The keel was rebuilt, the flybridge was redone using new aluminum, and more than 65% of the aluminum throughout the vessel was new. The rebuild was completed at the prestigious Lauderdale Marine Center in Kashmir's old home, Fort Lauderdale.
The interior refit was handled by Genesis Yachtline, an Italian company linked to the design and outfitting of numerous Benetti yachts, some of the most luxurious in the world. While 2008 was the turning point, Kashmir continued to get upgrades throughout the years, particularly between 2017 and 2021.
New teak decks and new electric switchboards in the engine room were some of the main upgrades. The 1,800 HP CAT C-32 Acert engines were rebuilt at 5,000 hours. The '90s yacht also got fancy features like full-spectrum underwater lights, a beautiful swim platform, a modern ten-person jacuzzi, and stone refinishing for all the floors and countertops. Inside, precious materials like mahogany, marble, and silk textiles add a luxurious touch, reminiscent of classic yachts.
One of the most distinctive aspects of the Kashmir yacht is the stunning blue hull that stands out in the crowd and makes it instantly recognizable. The entire vessel was repainted top-to-bottom in 2021. In terms of accommodation, it's ready to welcome up to 13 guests across six luxurious cabins, including the lavish on-deck master suite.
Although the most recent owner was willing to invest heavily in this 29-year-old boat and turn it into a successful charter yacht, the final price didn't truly reflect that. The asking price dropped from almost $7 million to just $4 million in less than a year. The rebuilt 1995 yacht was eventually sold this month for a last known asking price of $3.9 million – less than expected for a beautifully refitted luxury yacht from a prestigious American shipyard, with the added benefit of proven charter success.
The original version was delivered in 1995 by Broward Marine Yachts, a reputable and popular luxury yacht builder based in Fort Lauderdale. Its roots go back to 1948 when boat technician Frank Denison bought the Dooley's Dry Dock shipyard while on his honeymoon. Together with his wife, he renamed it Broward Marine and kicked off small-scale service and repair operations. Stormy III was the first Broward custom motor yacht, delivered in 1953, and the 1958 Jonathan III paved the way for future luxury yachts.
The 1995 Kashmir was designed by Donald L. Blount & Associates and Overing Yacht Designs, with interiors by the Pavlik Design Team. During the 2008 transformation, it went from 115 feet (35 meters) to 133 feet (40.5 meters). The keel was rebuilt, the flybridge was redone using new aluminum, and more than 65% of the aluminum throughout the vessel was new. The rebuild was completed at the prestigious Lauderdale Marine Center in Kashmir's old home, Fort Lauderdale.
The interior refit was handled by Genesis Yachtline, an Italian company linked to the design and outfitting of numerous Benetti yachts, some of the most luxurious in the world. While 2008 was the turning point, Kashmir continued to get upgrades throughout the years, particularly between 2017 and 2021.
New teak decks and new electric switchboards in the engine room were some of the main upgrades. The 1,800 HP CAT C-32 Acert engines were rebuilt at 5,000 hours. The '90s yacht also got fancy features like full-spectrum underwater lights, a beautiful swim platform, a modern ten-person jacuzzi, and stone refinishing for all the floors and countertops. Inside, precious materials like mahogany, marble, and silk textiles add a luxurious touch, reminiscent of classic yachts.
One of the most distinctive aspects of the Kashmir yacht is the stunning blue hull that stands out in the crowd and makes it instantly recognizable. The entire vessel was repainted top-to-bottom in 2021. In terms of accommodation, it's ready to welcome up to 13 guests across six luxurious cabins, including the lavish on-deck master suite.
Although the most recent owner was willing to invest heavily in this 29-year-old boat and turn it into a successful charter yacht, the final price didn't truly reflect that. The asking price dropped from almost $7 million to just $4 million in less than a year. The rebuilt 1995 yacht was eventually sold this month for a last known asking price of $3.9 million – less than expected for a beautifully refitted luxury yacht from a prestigious American shipyard, with the added benefit of proven charter success.