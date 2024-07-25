Rebuilt ‘90s American Yacht Looks Like a Million Bucks but Fetches Less Than $5M

30 photos Photo: HMY Yachts

Everyone is afraid of getting a raw deal, especially when we're talking big money, but once in a while, someone gets the opposite, which is an unexpectedly good deal. This seems to be the case for the new owner of the Kashmir luxury yacht, a rugged American boat with strong bones and completely revamped looks. Flawless in every way after its complex transformation a while back, this luxurious pleasure craft was recently sold for less than $5 million.