Realistic Driving Simulator CityDriver Lets Players Navigate Through Munich’s City Center

CityDriver is a brand-new realistic driving simulator coming from ViewApp, the studio behind TramSim, an authentic tram simulation game. Switching from rail to road and tram to car simulation seems like an obvious choice for the Vienna-based developer, but it’s the execution that counts.
If you’re not fed up with your city’s street traffic, CityDriver is here to scratch that itch. Not to mention that the traffic in the game is supposed to flow according to real traffic rules, while streets and sidewalks will be filled with vehicles and pedestrians.
For those who live in Munich, CityDriver will be like driving through their city since the developers claim they have faithfully recreated its city center. Another important aspect about the game is the car that you’ll be driving.
According to the folks at ViewApp, players will be driving realistic cars. Although none of the car manufacturers have been licensed for the game, we’re pretty sure many of you will recognize some of the iconic vehicles that you’ll be able to take out for a spin.
Besides freeplay mode with missions, the game will also feature a driving school mode, allowing new drivers to train, as well as those who want to get back behind the wheel. In this special school mode, players can learn how to drive on a couple of courses that will test their skills in swerving and slalom driving.
Another important aspect is that CityDriver supports controllers, force feedback, steering wheel, pedals, and gear stick for a more immersive driving experience. Unfortunately, you can’t play the game right now, but ViewApp announced that CityDriver will be released in Early Access on Steam at the end of 2022.
Additionally, console versions for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are planned for 2023 in case you’d rather skip the PC version. While in Early Access, the game will be further polished and optimized based on the community’s feedback, so it will be a while until CityDriver will be feature-complete.
For those who live in Munich, CityDriver will be like driving through their city since the developers claim they have faithfully recreated its city center. Another important aspect about the game is the car that you’ll be driving.
According to the folks at ViewApp, players will be driving realistic cars. Although none of the car manufacturers have been licensed for the game, we’re pretty sure many of you will recognize some of the iconic vehicles that you’ll be able to take out for a spin.
Besides freeplay mode with missions, the game will also feature a driving school mode, allowing new drivers to train, as well as those who want to get back behind the wheel. In this special school mode, players can learn how to drive on a couple of courses that will test their skills in swerving and slalom driving.
Another important aspect is that CityDriver supports controllers, force feedback, steering wheel, pedals, and gear stick for a more immersive driving experience. Unfortunately, you can’t play the game right now, but ViewApp announced that CityDriver will be released in Early Access on Steam at the end of 2022.
Additionally, console versions for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are planned for 2023 in case you’d rather skip the PC version. While in Early Access, the game will be further polished and optimized based on the community’s feedback, so it will be a while until CityDriver will be feature-complete.