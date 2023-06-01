Real-World Speed: 193-Mph Stock BMW M3 CS Blasts the Standing Quarter-Mile in High 10s

BMW fans worldwide have one more reason to jump for joy – the BMW M3 CS is faster in metal than on paper. We have a gang of piston addicts from the Netherlands to thank for this demonstration. I must express my sincere support for the gearhead populace far and wide in envying the Dutch for being among the lucky few to take the Bimmer for a spin.
The video is an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) therapy for any proper crank-adoring car enthusiast. The GPS-measured performance is the perfect cure for boredom (and bank account well-off-ness). The Dutch YouTubing motorheads from AutoTopNL have taken the wheel of a fresh-out-the-oven M3 CS and hit the autobahn in neighboring Germany.
The national highway speed limit in the country of the wrench and piston (read Germany, please) is make-and-model-dependent – namely, go like hell, and the devil may care. Hence, the BMW M3 CS feels right at home – PUN intended – on the go-fastest public road.
And it doesn't take long to record its real-life performance: the 543-hp (550 PS) BMW spends precisely 3.21 seconds between a standstill and the 100 kph (62 mph) barrier. That's two-tenths under the official figures (3.4 seconds), and in the car universe, that's more than the entire Middle Ages.
Unfortunately, the Dutch driver probably hit traffic and couldn't stretch the Bimmer to its top-end limit in the same run. When the road cleared again, the car went fully-automatic rapid-fire to 191 mph (307 kph) in seventh gear. The official number is 188 mph (302 kph), and the 2024 BMW M3 CS achieved the above numbers with casual street attire, not on a closed circuit, with a test driver behind the wheel.
The fast and highly exclusive M3 CS (the last March-started production is rumored to be under 2,000 units) relies on the tried and tested three-liter inline-six powerhouse engine to score said performance. The pair of turbos have received a magic spell to get 40 more hp than the "standard" M3 variant - please agree with me that, on exceptional occasions, M3 engines can be called standard. (The same engine also powers the M4 family branch).
The car in the video is shining its Signal Green coat, one of only four color choices for the CS version of the M3 and the only non-metallic one. The other three are Frozen Solid White, Brooklyn Grey, and Sapphire Black.
Although not listed among the models on regular sale on BMW's US webpage, the model is available for purchase at selected dealers, with a base Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $124,195.
The national highway speed limit in the country of the wrench and piston (read Germany, please) is make-and-model-dependent – namely, go like hell, and the devil may care. Hence, the BMW M3 CS feels right at home – PUN intended – on the go-fastest public road.
And it doesn't take long to record its real-life performance: the 543-hp (550 PS) BMW spends precisely 3.21 seconds between a standstill and the 100 kph (62 mph) barrier. That's two-tenths under the official figures (3.4 seconds), and in the car universe, that's more than the entire Middle Ages.
From that point onward, the CS stands tall and proud: 7.16 seconds from 62 to 124 mph (200 kph) and 10.86 seconds to cover a full standing quarter-mile. The following 440 yards are a six-second affair (1/4-mile to ½-mile takes 6.36 seconds), and the statute mile is over in less than half a minute (27.98 seconds).
Unfortunately, the Dutch driver probably hit traffic and couldn't stretch the Bimmer to its top-end limit in the same run. When the road cleared again, the car went fully-automatic rapid-fire to 191 mph (307 kph) in seventh gear. The official number is 188 mph (302 kph), and the 2024 BMW M3 CS achieved the above numbers with casual street attire, not on a closed circuit, with a test driver behind the wheel.
The fast and highly exclusive M3 CS (the last March-started production is rumored to be under 2,000 units) relies on the tried and tested three-liter inline-six powerhouse engine to score said performance. The pair of turbos have received a magic spell to get 40 more hp than the "standard" M3 variant - please agree with me that, on exceptional occasions, M3 engines can be called standard. (The same engine also powers the M4 family branch).
650 Nm (479 lb-ft) is the torque rating, and the four-wheel drive system is standard equipment, but it can cut off the power to the front wheels. That's not for fuel-saving purposes; quite the contrary – with the Dynamic Stability Control system switched off, the drivers can test their skills to the fullest (with a complimentary BMW-supplied overdose of adrenaline, dopamine, and other excitement-related hormones).
The car in the video is shining its Signal Green coat, one of only four color choices for the CS version of the M3 and the only non-metallic one. The other three are Frozen Solid White, Brooklyn Grey, and Sapphire Black.
Although not listed among the models on regular sale on BMW's US webpage, the model is available for purchase at selected dealers, with a base Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $124,195.