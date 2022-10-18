Real 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Won’t Tell the Full Story of What’s Under the Hood

The popularity of the Chevelle was on the rise in the late ‘60s, and it goes without saying the SS models had a major contribution on this front.
The SS 396, for instance, was seen by many as one of the most appealing muscle cars on the market, especially thanks to the engine upgrades it received towards the end of the decade.
Chevrolet started selling the Chevelle SS 396 as a separate series in 1966, and the easiest way to tell if a car is a genuine model or not is by checking out the VIN code – all stand-alone SS 396 units came with 13817 or 13867 (depending on body style) in the VIN code.
However, the GM brand reverted the decision in 1969, when the Chevelle SS 396 once again became an option package of the main Chevelle model.
Someone on Craigslist is selling what they claim to be a “real” SS 396, and at first glance, what you’ll find upon a closer inspection of the car is a package of mixed news.
First and foremost, the metal does have some rust, but on the other hand, the floors are solid and uncut. The roof skin is said to require a replacement, and given the long time of sitting (no specifics have been offered on this front), the front side of the rail exhibits some rust.
As for what’s under the hood, this is where things are getting, well, sketchy. The owner doesn’t seem to be sure what engine is in there, but they believe it is a 327 (5.3-liter). Most likely, it’s not numbers matching, they said, and at this point, the engine isn’t running.
At the end of the day, this Chevelle SS could be worth a full restoration, but it all depends on what you’ll find when checking out everything in person. Anyone willing to pay $9,500 for the car can take it home.
