RB26 Swapped 1965 Ford Mustang Rips Like a GT-R, But Heats Up Like a Boiler

The automotive scene would be like watching a Disney musical without engine swaps—reindeers, fluffy bunnies, hermits, and jingly tunes. But humans are curious beings, which makes you wonder if the swap culture was born out of boredom, guesswork, or ingenuity.
So, what do you do with a 20-year-old car fit for the crusher that no one wants? You swap it! Gut out an Odyssey’s K20 engine and plug it into an RX-7, or crazier, swap a Tesla’s electric motor for a diesel engine.
Any builder will tell you that an engine swap journey might be the beginning of the most depressing years of your life (and they are right). But when you finally turn the key on the ignition and your 'Frankenstein monster' rumbles to life, every dollar spent in parts, re-maps, dyno sessions, more parts, and bickering from your loved ones won’t mean anything.
And while your build will never run as perfect as a stock car, you’ll have given your vehicle a second lease of life, and most importantly, you will be a demi-god among your peers
As irresponsible, dangerous, warranty-voiding as it might seem, some of the best racers in the world were born out of an engine swap.
YouTuber TJ Hunt is working on an unusual swap, nothing that would excite Rich Benoit, a.k.a Rogue Tesla engineer, but still, a unique build—a 1965 Ford Mustang RB26. Yes! The heart of the ‘Godzilla’ plugged into the mother of all pony cars, a 1965 Ford Mustang.
It’s not been a rosy build, and he’s battled everything from a leaking oil filter, oddly aligned front wheels, and heating issues. But on his latest update, the build is finally ready to leave the shop and drive in the streets.
Not to jinx any future builds, but no engine swapped car has left the garage and driven home with zero issues in the history of auto tunning. That said, TJ Hunt still has to work on overheating issues.
