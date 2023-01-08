Razorbak, the Non-Electric Car From Hawaii That's More Bizarre Than the Tesla Cybertruck

Although the set where the film takes place has no connection to Hawaii, we see the largest island in the United States is home to a unique car that would deserve a feature in the next Mad Max film.
The machine, named Razorbak, was born in Hawaii, hand-built as a Tactical Assault Concept Vehicle, we're told. Even though it looks menacing and very unusual, at its core thre is the chassis of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax Dually. The genius mind that built it put an all-new steel body on top of that, with driver and passengers able to get inside through the four gullwing doors.
According to the person who is selling this 4-wheeled beast (because yes, it's for sale), the Razorbak can be driven on public roads in most states because it has DOT-rated tires, approved headlights and taillights, and fits within the legal width. But it's best for the buyer to independently check if that state accepts it on the streets.
But how was this once mundane 2007 Chevrolet Silverado made into this? The transformation began after reaching 145,000 miles (233,000 km) on the clock. The cab and rear space used for cargo have been removed, and a steel subframe and skeleton have been fitted to the remaining bits. The frame was remade using 2x8 inch thick-walled, 2x2, and 3x3 square tubing for maximum safety. The body was then hand cut and carved from 1/8 inch steel plate.
The Razorback has four gullwing doors as well as wide adjustable mirrors with LED signals like all modern SUVs. It has 2018 Camaro headlights with LED DRLs and sequential taillights, also with LEDs, and they make us think of the Lamborghini Urus. The paint is an OEM code charcoal with a matte clear for what can easily get touch-ups if needed.
New vehicle specifications include a four-link front and rear suspension, rebuilt with Baja trophy truck trailing arms. Up top, there are 2-inch DOM arms, monster truck sway bars, 2.5-inch Radflo remote reservoir shocks absorbers, and an AiRock adjustable air suspension system.
The braking system was redesigned after the additional weight of the new steel body was added. The hardware has been upgraded with a 6-piston Brembo system taken from a Porsche Cayenne GTS.
EGR has been removed from the scheme, but larger downpipes and cold air intake have been installed, along with a large CAT fuel filter, new alternator, and clutch air compressor.
To be fully complete, it is necessary to install suspension travel sensors and synchronize the air ride system and door actuators. On top of that, you can see that the car still needs some finishing touches inside and out. You can see in one of the pictures that the door needs support to stay open, and the interior needs work on the instrument panel.
The giant Michelin XZL tires (54 high x 26 wide) were mounted on matching 21x21-inch three-piece rims. These are some of the largest and widest street-legal tires ever made. The overall dimensions of the car are 8 feet tall x 8.5 feet wide x 16 feet long (2.4x2.6x4.9 meters), and it weighs approximately 13,000 lbs (around 1,360 kg).
We don't know exactly how much all these modifications cost, but right now the car is up for sale and there's a $65,000 bid on it. The seller says it will cost about another $3,000 to ship it to the west coast of the United States.
