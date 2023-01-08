autoevolution
 
Chevrolet Silverado Tactical Assault Concept Vehicle Razorbak
For fans of modified cars that seem primed for a post-apocalyptic world, Mad Max: Fury Road is an outstanding film. According to the film's production designer, the cars used there were salvaged from junkyards in Australia, including the mock accessories and weapons.

Razorbak, the Non-Electric Car From Hawaii That's More Bizarre Than the Tesla Cybertruck

Although the set where the film takes place has no connection to Hawaii, we see the largest island in the United States is home to a unique car that would deserve a feature in the next Mad Max film.

The machine, named Razorbak, was born in Hawaii, hand-built as a Tactical Assault Concept Vehicle, we're told.  Even though it looks menacing and very unusual, at its core thre is the chassis of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax Dually. The genius mind that built it put an all-new steel body on top of that, with driver and passengers able to get inside through the four gullwing doors.

According to the person who is selling this 4-wheeled beast (because yes, it's for sale), the Razorbak can be driven on public roads in most states because it has DOT-rated tires, approved headlights and taillights, and fits within the legal width. But it's best for the buyer to independently check if that state accepts it on the streets.

But how was this once mundane 2007 Chevrolet Silverado made into this? The transformation began after reaching 145,000 miles (233,000 km) on the clock. The cab and rear space used for cargo have been removed, and a steel subframe and skeleton have been fitted to the remaining bits. The frame was remade using 2x8 inch thick-walled, 2x2, and 3x3 square tubing for maximum safety. The body was then hand cut and carved from 1/8 inch steel plate.

Then each piece was welded and finished by hand as well. The glass used was also cut by hand. The windows are shatter resistant and look like bulletproof glass. In the back, there is a handmade stainless steel dual outlet exhaust tip - and we would have loved to hear what it sounds like, but the seller did not provide a video to go with the details.

The Razorback has four gullwing doors as well as wide adjustable mirrors with LED signals like all modern SUVs. It has 2018 Camaro headlights with LED DRLs and sequential taillights, also with LEDs, and they make us think of the Lamborghini Urus. The paint is an OEM code charcoal with a matte clear for what can easily get touch-ups if needed.

New vehicle specifications include a four-link front and rear suspension,  rebuilt with Baja trophy truck trailing arms. Up top, there are 2-inch DOM arms, monster truck sway bars, 2.5-inch Radflo remote reservoir shocks absorbers, and an AiRock adjustable air suspension system.

The braking system was redesigned after the additional weight of the new steel body was added. The hardware has been upgraded with a 6-piston Brembo system taken from a Porsche Cayenne GTS.

The original 6.6-liter Duramax LBZ V8 diesel engine remains the stock one, linked to a 6-speed Allison 1000 transmission and an all-wheel drive system. At the time when it was fitted to the Silverado, the powerplant produced 360 horsepower and 650 lb/ft torque, but after some modifications were made, those might have changed (unclear if so) - the EGR has been removed from the scheme, but larger downpipes and cold air intake have been installed, along with a large CAT fuel filter, new alternator, and clutch air compressor.

To be fully complete, it is necessary to install suspension travel sensors and synchronize the air ride system and door actuators. On top of that, you can see that the car still needs some finishing touches inside and out. You can see in one of the pictures that the door needs support to stay open, and the interior needs work on the instrument panel.

The giant Michelin XZL tires (54 high x 26 wide) were mounted on matching 21x21-inch three-piece rims. These are some of the largest and widest street-legal tires ever made. The overall dimensions of the car are 8 feet tall x 8.5 feet wide x 16 feet long (2.4x2.6x4.9 meters), and it weighs approximately 13,000 lbs (around 1,360 kg).

Five people can comfortably travel inside. There are two bucket seats in the front and a three-person bench in the back. In the post-apocalyptic world Razorbak is prepared to face, safety is important. So the designer didn't forget to put safety belts on all five seats. On the other hand, we don't see any airbags, but there's no need to get too picky.

We don't know exactly how much all these modifications cost, but right now the car is up for sale and there's a $65,000 bid on it. The seller says it will cost about another $3,000 to ship it to the west coast of the United States.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

