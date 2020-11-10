Raylier Aims High With the World’s Safest Motorcycle Jacket

The idea is that a bike’s lights are somewhat less visible for drivers, so putting lights higher up (on the jacket, for example) is more likely to make these drivers aware of your intentions. The Raylier jacket flashes or signals braking, but can also be used to display turn signals or a warning flashing light when you’re in an emergency.This is hardly a novel idea: various designers have been trying to come up with products that could help bikers and cyclists better communicate with drivers. But Raylier delivers beautifully in the way it’s been able to create a product that is practical and stylish at the same time. Unlike with other similar lighted jackets, you won’t be ashamed to be seen in one such thing.The lights on Raylier come with three modes: fixed, flashing for emergency situations, and rapidly flashing for heavy traffic. The lights have 8 hours of autonomy in regular mode and up to 16 hours in flash mode, with 2 hours to a full charge of the battery.If you buy the extra perk of a connectivity module, you can sync your jacket to your bike (plug and play style) and signal turns as well. Without the module, you only get the flashing and the brake lights, with the latter activated through a built-in accelerometer.Raylier is fully armored and, according to the designers, certified as VPM-006 Level II equipment, which means it can protect you in case of a crash.This is possible through the insertion of level 2 visco-elastic protection shells at the shoulders and elbows, with an optional panel in the back. The armor is removable, if you find no use for it.Raylier offers three models of the jacket for men and women, in varying sizes from XS to 4XL. There’s a summer model made of Cordura and Cordura mesh, which is light and breathable, and won’t make you feel like you’re one foot in the grave due to heat exhaustion.There’s the all-season model, made with softshell fabric and removable winter lining, which is also water repellant. Last but not least, there’s the leather model, made of genuine leather with cotton lining, which is water resistant and guaranteed to last you a lifetime.Raylier offers a 2-year warranty on each jacket and is considering including a possible fall detection feature, if there’s demand for it. Early backers can scoop one such jacket for $249, $299 and $399 respectively, with shipping estimated for spring 2021. When the next-gen jacket goes into production, it will sell with a price tag of $379, $449 and $599 respectively for each model.