Raylier Aims High With the World’s Safest Motorcycle Jacket

Raylier is a French company that first started making headlines in 2018, when they announced the Raylier jacket, a specially designed jacket that featured LED lights on the chest, back and arms, meant to make riders more visible in traffic. They’re now crowdfunding for the second version, which brings considerable improvements, more models, and the same promise of a safe – and quite stylish – ride.
You promise the world’s best anything and you’re bound to get yourself in trouble if you can’t back your claims. Raylier says it already has extensive experience both with crowdfunding and delivering a quality product, since they’ve already produced and shipped thousands of units from the first campaign. So, today, the focus is solely on improving on that initial product.
Raylier is special both because it makes the wearer (the rider, in this instance) more visible in traffic and safer in case of a crash. It’s a biker’s jacket with a total of 240 LEDs spread “over 8 beautifully integrated arrays to be seen from any angle,” according to the campaign description. Basically, you have lighted strips on the chest (positioned wide enough as to be visible from the side, as well) and on the back, which act as warning lights for fellow motorists.
This is hardly a novel idea: various designers have been trying to come up with products that could help bikers and cyclists better communicate with drivers. But Raylier delivers beautifully in the way it’s been able to create a product that is practical and stylish at the same time. Unlike with other similar lighted jackets, you won’t be ashamed to be seen in one such thing.
The lights on Raylier come with three modes: fixed, flashing for emergency situations, and rapidly flashing for heavy traffic. The lights have 8 hours of autonomy in regular mode and up to 16 hours in flash mode, with 2 hours to a full charge of the battery.
Raylier is fully armored and, according to the designers, certified as VPM-006 Level II equipment, which means it can protect you in case of a crash.
This is possible through the insertion of level 2 visco-elastic protection shells at the shoulders and elbows, with an optional panel in the back. The armor is removable, if you find no use for it.
There’s the all-season model, made with softshell fabric and removable winter lining, which is also water repellant. Last but not least, there’s the leather model, made of genuine leather with cotton lining, which is water resistant and guaranteed to last you a lifetime.
Raylier offers a 2-year warranty on each jacket and is considering including a possible fall detection feature, if there’s demand for it. Early backers can scoop one such jacket for $249, $299 and $399 respectively, with shipping estimated for spring 2021. When the next-gen jacket goes into production, it will sell with a price tag of $379, $449 and $599 respectively for each model.
