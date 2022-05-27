Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari Reveal New Pairs of Track-Ready Sunglasses

Ray-Ban’s long-lasting collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari bears new fruit just in time for summer: two new pairs of limited-edition sunglasses with track-ready style. Formula 1’s leading racers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz each helped customize a pair of men’s shades for Ray-Ban’s Scuderia Ferrari Collection.
With an ultramodern look, the Ray-Ban Ferrari Men’s Sunglasses were naturally inspired by the world of Formula 1 and created based on all the conceptual layers you can recognize in the design of the Ferrari F1 race car.
Featuring high-performance materials and lightweight design, these new sunglasses exude sportiveness and bear the authentic spirit of the legendary Maranello Team.
Carlos Sainz brought his contribution to update a pair of Ray-Bans sporting the beloved Clubmaster shape. The shades come with a sophisticated design with black wing brows inspired by the spirit of the new Scuderia Ferrari race car, the F1-75, which was unveiled in February.
They also feature yellow rubber temple tips and nose pads, which will keep the frames in place at high speed. The color is meant to recall the Scuderia Ferrari shield and the Spanish flag, Sainz’ home country. This pair of sunglasses already launched at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, chose to customize a pair of classic yet contemporary racing frames with deep rims, perfect to shield the wearer’s eyes during races. The shades have been customized with golden tones that remind the GP3 Series Championship winner of the idea of victory. They feature elegant brown gradient lenses with both Ray-Ban’s logo and the team’s racing trademark shield. This pair of sunglasses will debut at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
Maranello team fans can now complement their warm weather wardrobe with one or both of these new limited-edition shades, which can be purchased for $230 on the Ray-Ban website and Ferrari’s Store.
