Raw Material Scarcity for Batteries Has Impacts We Had Never Thought About

When we last spoke about the Model D, it was clear that this vehicle would be extreme. We thought it would be a statement against the lack of battery pack replacement policies, like the ICE-T (Internal Combustion-Engined Tesla) was. As the project advances, we take that back: the Model 3 slated to become the Model D had a working battery pack. It was just not worth fixing. That’s why it will become a diesel pickup truck. Yes, you read that right.
Rich Rebuilds’ latest video about the new diesel machine showed they were working not only on the Cummins 4BT engine that will power it. They also cleaned a very long frame. We asked Steven Salowsky what that frame was for. The YouTube channel’s manager told us the metal skeleton belongs to a “1980s Chevy Silverado square body that was in phenomenal shape:”
“This will provide the structural integrity to accompany heavy load-towing, as the Tesla Model 3 unibody can tow, but the limitations are uncertain. By mating this 3/4 ton truck frame and the Tesla, we should have a significant increase in the ability to move larger payloads.”
Apart from that, Benoit also mentions in the video that they are going to “make this Model 3 into an actual truck that can tow things.” To add insult to injury, the YouTuber also mentions that “the Cybertruck isn’t coming out anytime soon.” In other words, the Model D will have a frame and will probably have a bed as well. The Truckla will lose its place as the only Tesla-based pickup truck in existence.
Josh is also part of this project. That means we will see beautifully welded stuff and a surprising new diesel truck when completed. We do not doubt that they will find a nice way to integrate a truck bed into the Model 3. It may even look like an original vehicle, far from the Mad Max looks the first drawings presented. If the idea is towing stuff with the Model D, it will have to be road legal.
Regarding the battery pack, it still presented 120 miles of range and all the information from the previous owner. She was called Jennifer and she lived in Ohio. We do not doubt there was more info about this lady that Benoit did not disclose to protect her while also calling people’s attention to the dangers of data exposure discarded Tesla’s computers present.
In the battery pack disassembly process, Chad Hrencecin sees multiple bolts are missing. The Electrified Garage partner has presented that in Rich Rebuilds’ videos more than once. Hrencecin defines it as “cost-cutting of Tesla.” Which makes us wonder: if the bolts were not necessary, why drill holes for them?
The extraction process shows how thin the Model 3 and Model Y battery pack cases are. According to Hrencecin, you can hear it making popping sounds when the cells expand while Supercharging. The Model D will come with very different noises: apart from the typical diesel engine humming, you’ll also hear nearby Tesla advocates weeping and cursing.
