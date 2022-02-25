Raw Material Scarcity for Batteries Has Impacts We Had Never Thought About

When we last spoke about the Model D, it was clear that this vehicle would be extreme. We thought it would be a statement against the lack of battery pack replacement policies, like the ICE-T (Internal Combustion-Engined Tesla) was. As the project advances, we take that back: the Model 3 slated to become the Model D had a working battery pack. It was just not worth fixing. That’s why it will become a diesel pickup truck. Yes, you read that right.

9 photos