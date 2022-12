Raven Black 1968 Ford Mustang GT/CS Is a One-of-One Gem Looking for a New Owner

Also known as the GT/CS, the California Special was launched as a regional model following a request from California-based Ford dealers, which were responsible for 20% of all Mustang sales at the time.It was also Ford's response to the then-new Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird, and Mustang sales having dropped more than 20% in 1967. In short, Ford was hoping that the California Special would become a hit and boost Mustang sales to pre-1966 numbers.But things didn't go as Ford had hoped and production of the California Special ended after only five and a half months with just 4,118 examples built. Ford ended up remarketing 251 units as High Country Specials , so the actual number of California Specials sold to the public sits at 3,867 cars.While not as rare as other Mustangs from the era, the California Special is indeed a special model when compared to most pony cars that left the Ford factory in 1968. That's because it was inspired by the now-iconic Little Red prototype and developed in cooperation with Shelby. Specifically, it left the assembly line as a hybrid between the regular Mustang GT and the Shelby GT350.Features that set it apart from the GT included a few fiberglass body panels, rectangular fog lamps integrated into the grille, side scoops, and a rear spoiler. It also came with Thunderbird taillights, just like the 1968 Shelby models, as well as unique side stripes with "GT/SC" lettering on the scoops.But unlike the Shelby GT350 , the California Special was available in all standard Mustang colors and with all engine and transmission combinations.Come 2022 and the GT/CS is one of the most desirable Mustangs built in the late 1960s. The cars fitted with the large 390- and 428-cubic-inch (6.4- and 7.0-liter) V8 engines are the most sought-after due to their scarcity, but the small-block California Specials have also become increasingly more popular with collectors in recent years.The GT/CS you see here is not one of those incredibly rare big-block cars, but it's a bit more special than its small-block siblings. That's because the Raven Black paint and the options it comes with make it a one-of-one gem. And it has a Marti Report to prove it.The pony is also in fabulous condition overall and highly original, still rocking its factory 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8, C4 automatic transmission, and 2.79-ratio rear axle. It was obviously refreshed at some point, but the odometer shows only 56,494 miles, which means that it also spent a lot of time in storage.Arguably one of the cleanest California Specials I've seen in a long time, this muscle car is scheduled to hit the auction block at Mecum's Kissimmee 2023 event in January. There's no price estimate to run by, but Concours-ready examples go for more than $70,000. Given the one-of-one status, this California Special could fetch more than that.