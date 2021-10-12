Rauw Alejandro Enjoys His 8 AM Private Flight on Cessna's Citation VII

We already know celebrities live the good life and most of them travel by private jets. Rauw Alejandro makes no exception and to prove the theory, he shared several pictures of his flight on a private jet, a Cessna Citation VII.
While we, mortals, have to be at the airport at least two hours before the plane takes off and go through security checks and passport control prior to waiting at the gate, most celebrities spend all that time taking pictures next to their private jet. At least, this is what Rauw Alejandro did.
The Puerto Rican singer had a show in Bilbao, Spain, and had to take an 8 AM flight. Rauw Alejandro, on his real name Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, took the opportunity to show his aircraft for the day: a Citation VII.
Cessna built the aircraft Alejandro is flying with, the HA-SCS model, in 2000. It was refurbished in 2021, with both its exterior and interior going through a makeover. Just this week, Textron Aviation announced the next generation of business jets, Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2, and they’re currently taking orders, expecting deliveries to start in 2022.
Until we get to check out who will travel onboard the new models, we must remind you that the Citation VII has a capacity for 7 passengers, and two crew seats, while the cabin measures 18.4 feet long (5.6 m) by 5.5 feet wide (1.6 m) by 5.7 feet tall (1.7 m).
Powered by two Honeywell TFE731-4R-2S engines, the aircraft reaches a maximum cruise speed of 452 knots (837 kph), and a long-range speed of 417 knots (772 kph).
What's funny though, is that during an interview with Billboard last year, Rauw Alejandro shared he’s actually scared of flying. He said: “A lot of people know I’m afraid of flying. I’m an artist and I fly a lot, but I hate planes. Every time I get on a plane I pray, I sleep. My mom gives me Dramamine (that's medication against motion sickness) to help me sleep. I do my meditation two hours before, I drink hot tea, I pray. I try to sleep so I won’t hear the sound of take-off.”
But it looks like the roaring of the Cessna’s engines doesn’t bother the artist so much, and he feels comfortable enough to strike a few snaps before getting on board.
The Puerto Rican singer had a show in Bilbao, Spain, and had to take an 8 AM flight. Rauw Alejandro, on his real name Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, took the opportunity to show his aircraft for the day: a Citation VII.
Cessna built the aircraft Alejandro is flying with, the HA-SCS model, in 2000. It was refurbished in 2021, with both its exterior and interior going through a makeover. Just this week, Textron Aviation announced the next generation of business jets, Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2, and they’re currently taking orders, expecting deliveries to start in 2022.
Until we get to check out who will travel onboard the new models, we must remind you that the Citation VII has a capacity for 7 passengers, and two crew seats, while the cabin measures 18.4 feet long (5.6 m) by 5.5 feet wide (1.6 m) by 5.7 feet tall (1.7 m).
Powered by two Honeywell TFE731-4R-2S engines, the aircraft reaches a maximum cruise speed of 452 knots (837 kph), and a long-range speed of 417 knots (772 kph).
What's funny though, is that during an interview with Billboard last year, Rauw Alejandro shared he’s actually scared of flying. He said: “A lot of people know I’m afraid of flying. I’m an artist and I fly a lot, but I hate planes. Every time I get on a plane I pray, I sleep. My mom gives me Dramamine (that's medication against motion sickness) to help me sleep. I do my meditation two hours before, I drink hot tea, I pray. I try to sleep so I won’t hear the sound of take-off.”
But it looks like the roaring of the Cessna’s engines doesn’t bother the artist so much, and he feels comfortable enough to strike a few snaps before getting on board.