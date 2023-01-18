Rat-Infested 1967 Ferrari 330 GT Gets Second Chance After Years in Storage

Sure, it's usually the mundane classics that are locked up in barns, but we see quite a few desirable rigs emerge from storage each year. And yes, I'm talking about Chevrolet Bel Airs, Ford Mustangs, and Dodge Chargers. Pretty much classics from the golden era of the American automobile.
While it doesn't happen all that often, expensive European classics also get rescued from time to time. Yes, this conversation includes Ferraris and Lamborghinis which usually sell for millions of dollars. Like this 1980s Lamborghini Countach LP500 S we told you about in February 2022.
Well, now it's time to check out yet another exotic barn find. One that's older and most likely more expensive when in working condition. It's also built by Lamborghini's longtime rival, the Maranello-based Ferrari. No, it's not an uber-expensive 250 GTO, but it comes from the same glorious era. It's a 1967 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2.
While it hasn't been stored in a derelict barn for decades, this Italian grand tourer was "neglected and unloved for years" according to its new owner. It doesn't look half bad for an unrestored classic that's more than 50 years old, but it needs some work to shine again. More importantly, the Colombo V12 powerplant doesn't run.
But everything else appears to be in decent condition. The paint, for instance, is a hint that this Ferrari was kept in relatively good storage conditions. Yes, the red paint is littered with scuffs and swirls, but it should shine again with proper cleaning and buffing. More importantly, all the exterior trim is still in place. This 330 GT still has bumpers and chrome ornaments that make it a sexy classic.
The interior also shows a bit of wear and tear. But while the leather seats are in desperate need of a refresh, everything else looks solid considering the car's all-original and unrestored status. On the flip side, the owner found quite a nasty surprise in the glove compartment. Believe it or not, this Ferrari has been home to a few mice while in storage.
Fortunately enough though, the rats haven't chewed through the leather or the wall behind it, so there's no damage to the electric cables usually found in that area. The interior and the engine compartment also look surprisingly clean for a vehicle that had a family of mice in its dashboard, so hopefully, there's no other damage beyond the chewed-up paperwork.
Ferrari from the 1960s deserves a restoration, but I don't think it's mandatory if the car in question is already in solid condition. And this 330 GT 2+2 is one of those survivors that could get away with a renovation.
Oh, and if you're not familiar with this nameplate, it's part of the bigger 330 series that Ferrari produced from 1963 to 1968. Not to be confused with the 330 P race cars from the same era, the 330 series included three distinct models that were related to vehicles from the 250 and 275 series.
The 330 America, for instance, was pretty much a slightly rebodied 250 GT/E with a then-new V12 engine. The 330 GTC that arrived in 1966, on the other hand, shared many components with the Ferrari 275. The 330 GT 2+2 you see here was also based on the 250 GT/E, but it was heavily redesigned compared to the 330 America that kickstarted the series.
The 330 GT 2+2 arrived in early 1964 when it was revealed to the public at the Brussels Show. Designed by Tom Tjaarda at Pininfarina, it was a notable departure from the 330 America, sporting a sleeker design with a shaper nose, quad headlamps, and a much wider grille. The quad-headlamp layout was replaced with a simple one-on-each-side configuration when the 330 GT 2+2 was revised in 1965.
Colombo V12 under the hood. Rated at 300 horsepower, the mill mated to an overdrive four-speed gearbox in the Series I and a five-speed transmission in the Series II.
Total production included 1,080 examples. Ferrari built 500 Series I models, 125 "interim" cars (with quad headlamps with the five-speed gearbox), and 455 Series II models. The rescued Ferrari you see here is a 1967 Series II version. The 330 GT 2+2 also spawned a couple of one-off, coach-built gems, including one with a 500 Superfast-style body and a Shooting Brake.
The latter was commissioned by U.S. Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti, designed by Bob Peak, and built by Carrozzeria Vignale. This car was owned at some point by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay. Unlike the 250 GTO, the 330 GT is not yet a million-dollar classic, but examples usually change hands for $200,000 to $350,000, while some can go as high as $500K.
But that's enough history for today, now go ahead and check this cool Maranello-built survivor in the videos below.
