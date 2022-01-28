Rarely Are Mobile Habitats Bigger Than a Bewildering Black Prong Tiny House

I'll admit, I may have cheated a little bit bringing up Black Prong, the tiny house that is anything but tiny, but with the amount of space and those seven daunting axles and a steel trailer, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to bring you the news.
Just so we're on the same page here, Black Prong is a "park-ready" trailer home built by Movable Roots. This manufacturer may sound familiar as we've featured their works before here on autoevolution. With their ability to create capable mobile habitats like the one you see here, how could we not?
Now, Prong is a custom job, and so the manufacturer's website doesn't say much about the materials that went into the construction, but they do mention all the goodies that are available.
However, we can tell a few things just from the images in the gallery and the video added to this text. Overall, the home sits on a 58-foot (17.7-meter) trailer with, if you counted, seven axles. From there, it looks like timber was used for the framework and more wood for panels. In my opinion, the roof could be either steel or aluminum sheeting.
Movable Roots does mention the dimensions of this home and what's included inside. Overall, Prong is massive, including 595 sq ft (55 sq m) of space with the loft included, and there are 275 sq ft (25.5 sq m) of porch space with insect screens to keep critters out.
One thing Movable chose to do to the porch is add a fireplace and TV. Why? So that you and any friends you make wherever you stop for the night can comfortably crack a cold one. Oh, and that's not the only porch available; there's another at the opposite end of the home.
Inside, on the other hand, any impressions that Prong is anything less than a full-blown home go right out the window. From the porch with a fireplace, you'll step into the living room of Prong, where another fireplace and TV are available; no comment. Here, there's enough space to add a couch or dining table, or just add a coffee table and a couple of chairs.
From here, you'll also be arm's reach of the kitchen, a space that left me a little speechless. We can start with the large countertop, storage shelves, pantries, more countertop space. An electric cooktop and oven are some of the bigger features found in this "chef's kitchen." One neat design idea is how the pantry and refrigerator are integrated into the cabinetry, creating a small prep space all on its own.
homey feeling, as they should.
The main bedroom includes extensive under-bed storage and a full walk-around with nightstands and LED reading lights. Then there's the access to another porch I mentioned.
While all of the features mentioned above are nice and all, my favorite space is the loft. Here, Movable Roots added two extra bedrooms by separating the spaces with a wall. At the front of the rooms, another TV is mounted facing towards a space that's yours to do as you wish. Why not set up an entertainment center or another lounge.
As for how much Black Prong may have ended up costing its future owners, it's hard to say. But, Movable Roots does mention their turnkey homes are priced from 90,000 USD (80,641 EUR at current exchange rates) to 180,000 USD (161,283 EUR) and up. That last bit is really important, especially when dealing with a custom home.
Honestly, I've reached the conclusion that a tiny home is actually just a home capable of being moved around town because Black Prong sure isn't tiny. If that's the case, be prepared for bigger and bigger mobile homes in the future.
Just so we're on the same page here, Black Prong is a "park-ready" trailer home built by Movable Roots. This manufacturer may sound familiar as we've featured their works before here on autoevolution. With their ability to create capable mobile habitats like the one you see here, how could we not?
Now, Prong is a custom job, and so the manufacturer's website doesn't say much about the materials that went into the construction, but they do mention all the goodies that are available.
However, we can tell a few things just from the images in the gallery and the video added to this text. Overall, the home sits on a 58-foot (17.7-meter) trailer with, if you counted, seven axles. From there, it looks like timber was used for the framework and more wood for panels. In my opinion, the roof could be either steel or aluminum sheeting.
Movable Roots does mention the dimensions of this home and what's included inside. Overall, Prong is massive, including 595 sq ft (55 sq m) of space with the loft included, and there are 275 sq ft (25.5 sq m) of porch space with insect screens to keep critters out.
One thing Movable chose to do to the porch is add a fireplace and TV. Why? So that you and any friends you make wherever you stop for the night can comfortably crack a cold one. Oh, and that's not the only porch available; there's another at the opposite end of the home.
Inside, on the other hand, any impressions that Prong is anything less than a full-blown home go right out the window. From the porch with a fireplace, you'll step into the living room of Prong, where another fireplace and TV are available; no comment. Here, there's enough space to add a couch or dining table, or just add a coffee table and a couple of chairs.
From here, you'll also be arm's reach of the kitchen, a space that left me a little speechless. We can start with the large countertop, storage shelves, pantries, more countertop space. An electric cooktop and oven are some of the bigger features found in this "chef's kitchen." One neat design idea is how the pantry and refrigerator are integrated into the cabinetry, creating a small prep space all on its own.
homey feeling, as they should.
The main bedroom includes extensive under-bed storage and a full walk-around with nightstands and LED reading lights. Then there's the access to another porch I mentioned.
While all of the features mentioned above are nice and all, my favorite space is the loft. Here, Movable Roots added two extra bedrooms by separating the spaces with a wall. At the front of the rooms, another TV is mounted facing towards a space that's yours to do as you wish. Why not set up an entertainment center or another lounge.
As for how much Black Prong may have ended up costing its future owners, it's hard to say. But, Movable Roots does mention their turnkey homes are priced from 90,000 USD (80,641 EUR at current exchange rates) to 180,000 USD (161,283 EUR) and up. That last bit is really important, especially when dealing with a custom home.
Honestly, I've reached the conclusion that a tiny home is actually just a home capable of being moved around town because Black Prong sure isn't tiny. If that's the case, be prepared for bigger and bigger mobile homes in the future.