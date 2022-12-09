Rare Well-Maintained Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport Is Looking for New Owner

Petrolheads who would like to experience the thrill of a Porsche car on the track won’t find a more appropriate model than the 911 RS Clubsport, which is basically a track-oriented variant based on the Carrera Cup competition car.
The Porsche 911 Carrera RS was part of the 993 series of 911 cars. Created by English designer Tony Hatter, this model featured a brand-new design, but was made to closely resemble the original 911 cars.
Produced from 1993 to 1998, the 993 was the last 911 iteration featuring an air-cooled flat engine. Only 227 units of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsports have ever been built, and any true Porsche enthusiast will go above and beyond to put their hands on one. They are now some of the most sought-after collector cars and will sometimes go into seven figures territory at auctions.
Compared to the standard Carrera, the Clubsport was made with a fully welded roll cage which, along with the RS’s seam-welded shell, enhanced the car body’s stiffness by 40 percent.
In terms of power, the 911 Carrera RS Clubsport benefits from an air-cooled horizontally flat-six delivering 300 hp (304 ps) at 6,500 rpm and 262 lb-ft (355.2 Nm) of torque at 5,400 rpm, the same figures as the regular Carrera RS 3.7.
A distinctive characteristic of the RS Clubsport is its huge rear wing which helps provide significant downforce at race track speeds. Moreover, to make the car as lightweight as possible, it was stripped of everything non-essential, so its interior only has the bare necessities, meaning the three pedals, the steering wheel, and the gearstick.
A genuine 993 Carrera RS that preserves the under-bonet sticker containing the relevant 003 code is now up for sale via RM Sotheby’s. It is a 1995 example boasting an attention-grabbing Guards Red livery.
Equipped from factory with a stronger battery, dome strut, fixed spoiler with additional wing, windscreen tint, cloth/leatherette seats, and air conditioning, this particular example is presented in very well-maintained condition with a total of 65,818 miles (105,923 km) on the clock.
Delivered new to Germany in 1995, this RS Clubsport is now located in the United States, and according to the listing, it benefitted from regular servicing. It underwent comprehensive maintenance in February 2021, totaling around $53,000. The suspension and brake system were rebuilt, and the exhaust system was replaced.
Providing an addictive driving experience, the Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport is the closest road-legal iteration to a racing car and would make a worthy addition to any collection.
Produced from 1993 to 1998, the 993 was the last 911 iteration featuring an air-cooled flat engine. Only 227 units of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsports have ever been built, and any true Porsche enthusiast will go above and beyond to put their hands on one. They are now some of the most sought-after collector cars and will sometimes go into seven figures territory at auctions.
Compared to the standard Carrera, the Clubsport was made with a fully welded roll cage which, along with the RS’s seam-welded shell, enhanced the car body’s stiffness by 40 percent.
In terms of power, the 911 Carrera RS Clubsport benefits from an air-cooled horizontally flat-six delivering 300 hp (304 ps) at 6,500 rpm and 262 lb-ft (355.2 Nm) of torque at 5,400 rpm, the same figures as the regular Carrera RS 3.7.
A distinctive characteristic of the RS Clubsport is its huge rear wing which helps provide significant downforce at race track speeds. Moreover, to make the car as lightweight as possible, it was stripped of everything non-essential, so its interior only has the bare necessities, meaning the three pedals, the steering wheel, and the gearstick.
A genuine 993 Carrera RS that preserves the under-bonet sticker containing the relevant 003 code is now up for sale via RM Sotheby’s. It is a 1995 example boasting an attention-grabbing Guards Red livery.
Equipped from factory with a stronger battery, dome strut, fixed spoiler with additional wing, windscreen tint, cloth/leatherette seats, and air conditioning, this particular example is presented in very well-maintained condition with a total of 65,818 miles (105,923 km) on the clock.
Delivered new to Germany in 1995, this RS Clubsport is now located in the United States, and according to the listing, it benefitted from regular servicing. It underwent comprehensive maintenance in February 2021, totaling around $53,000. The suspension and brake system were rebuilt, and the exhaust system was replaced.
Providing an addictive driving experience, the Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport is the closest road-legal iteration to a racing car and would make a worthy addition to any collection.