Rare, Weird-Looking Allis Chalmers Model B – Twin-Engine Tractor Brought Back to Life

Forget barn finds and car wrecks that have been sitting in the desert for decades. This twin-engine Allis Chalmers Model B tractor comes straight from old tractor heaven. Don, the owner, said this particular model is “easy to work on.” But when you don’t know how the thing actually works, you’re going to have a hard time fixing it.
The model B was one of the best-selling and longest-produced tractors for Allis-Chalmers, with over 125,000 units being sold between 1937 and 1957. With rear-wheel drive and a “whopping” 17 HP (13 kW), it was developed as a small, inexpensive solution for farmers who were still using horses in the 1930s.
This one, in particular, has two engines and barely any room between them, so Lance and Wyatt from RESTORED had a real challenge on their hands.
The father-son team was dealing with a stuck steering wheel (which turned out to be a dummy one, only there for the heck of it), a seemingly locked up engine, and a lot of unknowns, could, and maybes.
After a few swings and misses, the guys managed to make the driver-side engine run by cleaning up the points on it - which was totally unexpected, considering they had no idea if or how the tractor would work when they first got it. As a bonus, they found out they don’t need both engines to drive the whole thing.
After a short test drive, the guys returned the tractor back into the garage to deal with the engine that didn’t want to run. They tore it apart, only to find water in the cylinders and cracks between them, which made them question if the entire project was in jeopardy.
By cleaning out the cylinders the best they could, the guys found the worst cylinder walls they had ever dealt with. Will they pull this off, or will all their hard work be in vain? Find out in the video down below.
