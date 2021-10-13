4 Ferrari 250 GT TDF Wins Best of Show at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2021

Rare Racers and Sports Cars Descend On Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

This coming weekend, those in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will have the chance to enjoy some of the rarest cars on the planet. 6 photos







Automotive enthusiasts of more humble means will appreciate the "Radwood" class. It features cars that are a bit out of order anywhere else in the Concours.



First of mention is a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 8. The eighth version of the Evo was the first available here in America.



It will compete against a 2003



Built on a standard DB7 chassis, its AR classification stands for "American Roadster," It denotes Aston Martin's efforts to meet the US market requirements.



It features a unique body built in partnership with famed Italian coachbuilder Zagato. The car directly preceding the AR, the DB7 Zagato was the first rekindling of the partnership between the two companies, which started in 1961.



The DB AR Zagato isn't the only special Aston Martin showing up, though. In the "Post War British Sports Cars Late" category, there's an original 1965 Aston Martin DB5.



It'll go up against rivals like the 1972 Lotus Elan and the 1966 TVR Griffith 400 Series.



Many more classes and cars will be on display throughout the weekend. Expert panels will discuss subjects like "Barnfinds," "Ferrari," and "Tucker."



If you're in Tennessee this weekend, be sure to stop by and enjoy the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.