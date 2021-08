Rare Post-WWII Porsche 356 Jagdwagen Makes Off-Road Vehicles Look Like Toys

How cool would it be to be able to go exploring with an authentic, vintage military off-road monster? Sadly, as with any rare thing, we can only hope to see this beast make an appearance once in a while. A car photographer took one of these bad boys out on a photoshoot, and showcased just how impressive the Porsche 356 Jagdwagen truly is.If you’ve never heard of it, don’t worry, few people did. This rare “Hunting Wagon” (Jagdwagen) was the first all-wheel-drive vehicle made by Porsche. It was designed and developed specifically for the German army in the 1950s, who required a fast vehicle that could handle any type of terrain, including water, while also boasting an increased payload capacity.The first version of the Porsche 356 Jagdwagen was a real all-terrain conqueror. Built with a compact monocoque body shell and no access doors, it could easily make its way through water, while also being remarkably agile – at 1,918 lbs (870 kg), it could reach a top speed of 63 mph (100 kph). This was due to the modified Porsche 356 four-cylinder flat engine, able to unleash about 50 hp. Add to this the ability to climb steep grades of up to 65% at 1,000 rpm, in all-wheel drive mode, and you can see why this off-road ancestor was a force to be reckoned with.Like many other car models with bizarre destinies, the Jagdwagen was short-lived despite its impressive characteristics. After the first prototype was unveiled in 1953, Porsche developed the version for series production, with a modified front and steel doors.However, the German military eventually switched to the Auto Union for series production. As a result, only 71 of these “Hunting Wagons” were ever built, with only 50 of them still around. A German military off-road vehicle that never came to be, the Porsche 356 Jagdwagen still looks like the coolest all-terrain king.