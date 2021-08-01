Rare Post-WWII Porsche 356 Jagdwagen Makes Off-Road Vehicles Look Like Toys

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to off-road vehicles for an adventure-filled summer. But even the meanest, boldest new kid on the block can’t compare to one that was built with the toughest requirements in mind – a military all-terrain vehicle from the ‘50s. And if that’s still not enough, the word Porsche will give it a whole new meaning.
How cool would it be to be able to go exploring with an authentic, vintage military off-road monster? Sadly, as with any rare thing, we can only hope to see this beast make an appearance once in a while. A car photographer took one of these bad boys out on a photoshoot, and showcased just how impressive the Porsche 356 Jagdwagen truly is.
If you’ve never heard of it, don’t worry, few people did. This rare “Hunting Wagon” (Jagdwagen) was the first all-wheel-drive vehicle made by Porsche. It was designed and developed specifically for the German army in the 1950s, who required a fast vehicle that could handle any type of terrain, including water, while also boasting an increased payload capacity.
The first version of the Porsche 356 Jagdwagen was a real all-terrain conqueror. Built with a compact monocoque body shell and no access doors, it could easily make its way through water, while also being remarkably agile – at 1,918 lbs (870 kg), it could reach a top speed of 63 mph (100 kph). This was due to the modified Porsche 356 four-cylinder flat engine, able to unleash about 50 hp. Add to this the ability to climb steep grades of up to 65% at 1,000 rpm, in all-wheel drive mode, and you can see why this off-road ancestor was a force to be reckoned with.
Like many other car models with bizarre destinies, the Jagdwagen was short-lived despite its impressive characteristics. After the first prototype was unveiled in 1953, Porsche developed the version for series production, with a modified front and steel doors.
However, the German military eventually switched to the Auto Union for series production. As a result, only 71 of these “Hunting Wagons” were ever built, with only 50 of them still around. A German military off-road vehicle that never came to be, the Porsche 356 Jagdwagen still looks like the coolest all-terrain king.
