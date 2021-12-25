Rare Porsche 918 Spyder Expected to Sell for Over $1 Million at Auction

The scarcer, the better, is what every car collector thinks. Sure, it’s great buying every new model out there, but getting a rare model is what it’s all about. And this rare Porsche 918 Spyder of less than 1,000 examples ever built is now expecting to sell for over $1 million at an RM Sotheby’s auction.
Auction site RM Sotheby’s has added one of the rarest Porsche models the brand has produced in the last decade, the 918 Spyder. The brand only produced 918 examples of the plug-in hybrid hypercar, and a lucky collector will be able to own number 465 out of the total. The 2015 version of the 918 Spyder comes in from Tenenbaum Collection, and it has a Liquid Metal Chrome Blue paint coat, which adds $53,000 to the starting price, with Acid Green accents and an Authentic Onyx Black interior with Porsche’s carbon fiber upgrade package.
In a chassis almost entirely built of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic composite, the 918 Spyder is powered by a 90-degree 4.6-liter V8 engine based on the Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 Le Mans prototype. The flat-plane engine paired up with two electric motors deliver 875 horsepower (887 PS) at 9,000 rpm and 994 lb-ft of torque (1334 Nm) through Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch seven-speed transmission. These help the hypercar whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 214 mph (344 kph).
Thanks to these figures, the Porsche 918 Spyder directly competed with some other hybrid icons of the mid-2010s like the McLaren P1, and Ferrari LaFerrari, scoring better numbers when those two, sprinting to 60 mph (96 kph) in less to 2.5 seconds, in comparison to 2.7 seconds for P1, and LaFerrari.
As far as the description goes, RM Sotheby’s says it’s “believed to have had just two owners from new, this 918 Spyder shows fewer than 1,400 miles at the time of cataloguing.”
The 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder is expected to sell for $1.2 and $1.4 million at the auction house’s upcoming Arizona event on January 27.
