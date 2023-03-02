Rare Pontiac Parisienne Drags Fellow Hi-Risers, Shows All Who’s a Donk Boss on 26s

When it comes to choosing the right track weapon, one usually does not assume that a boxy sedan riding on humongous aftermarket wheels with a swaggering appearance would be the perfect fit.
Alas, for every human whim and desire, there is also a solution. A good case in point could be made here, as well, even if it is a rather quirky one. Anyway, let us explain. So, originally growing out of the so-called Dirty South subculture, the ‘donk’ trend has subsequently become rather widespread across the United States. By the way, do not call all heavily customized, full-size body-on-frame RWD American sedans and coupes like that because one might incur the wrath of diehard enthusiasts.
More precisely, these models traditionally featuring a significantly increased ground clearance, oversized aftermarket wheels fitted with low-profile tires, and a slightly higher front end should be labeled as ‘hi-risers.’ Instead, only the 1971 to 1976 Chevy Impala or Caprice can be considered ‘donks’ if they feature all the modifications mentioned above. And while they are usually mostly used as the owner’s pride and joy at car shows and fan gatherings, they are occasionally raced, as well.
Yep, that is correct, these exotic rides can also duke it out at the local quarter-mile or 1/8-mile facility if the occasion arises. And no worries, we have an example from the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube, who has some feisty Hi-Riser action from his favorite venue - aka the Middle Georgia Motorsports Park in Jeffersonville, GA. As with most features, these encounters are also of the ‘grudge race’ variety, meaning there are no electronic track aids to check out the ETs and trap speeds – just a green light corresponding to each lane to notify everyone of the winner.
Interestingly, the focus of the video embedded below is not on a Chevy Impala or Caprice donk or any other of the well-known hi-risers like the entire breed of General Motors G-bodies (Buick Regal, Olds Cutlass, Chevy Monte Carlo, Pontiac Grand Prix, etc.) but rather on a decidedly rare and mostly forgotten Pontiac - the Parisienne. Well, the full-size RWD series fits the hi-riser description quite well, and we are probably looking at a fifth-gen model also sold in the U.S., not just Canada, from 1983 to 1986.
And it had a couple of feisty encounters with fellow hi-risers – from the 0:45 and 2:02 marks where it showed its prowess, even when riding swaggered on humongous 26-inch aftermarket wheels (we assume they are Forgiatos because of the license plate). Anyway, if you are into quirky dragstrip encounters, be sure to also check out the second video embedded below, which shows the curious European case of a Ford Mustang rocking the 3.7-liter V6 mill and duking it out with a 1.8T Seat Leon hatchback! Curious, right?
