Rare MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini With Low Mileage Could Be Yours for a Cool $25K

Even the most unimpressionable of riders would be blown away after taking this mean machine for a spin.
With its carbon fiber bodywork, superb handling and spine-tingling acceleration, the MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini is nothing less than a true marvel of Italian engineering. Just like the special-edition F4 1000 Ago – which was released simultaneously for the 2005 model-year – this unforgiving track weapon saw a limited production run of 300 units, with a mere 59 copies being officially distributed to the U.S.
Agusta’s two-wheeled rarity pays homage to the illustrious designer Massimo Tamburini, and it came with an eye-watering MSRP of $42,695 when new. Underneath the creature’s sleek fairings hides a liquid-cooled 996cc inline-four power source, featuring dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a hefty compression ratio of 13.0:1.
The engine is capable of generating up to 173 wild stallions at 11,750 rpm, while a sizeable torque output of 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) will be achieved at around 9,200 revs. A six-speed gearbox transmits the oomph to the bike’s rear 17-inch hoop via a drive chain, thus enabling its bearer to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.8 seconds.
Moreover, the F4 1000 Tamburini can finish the quarter-mile run in 10.2 blistering ticks, and it’ll eventually top out at 191 mph (307 kph). The specimen you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery has only covered approximately 3,500 miles (5,600 km) of tarmac during its life, so it isn’t very far away from brand-new!
Under current ownership, the Italian juggernaut was honored with a new battery, high-grade fuel lines and fresh fluids, as well as a set of Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires with 2021 date codes. This limited-edition F4 1000 is preparing to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may register your bids until Friday, March 25. Now, the top bid of 24 grand may seem a little intimidating at first, but it begins to sound rather affordable when compared to the original MSRP.
