Rare Land Rover 101FC Conversion From Judge Dredd Movie Is for Sale

Movie props are perhaps not wise investments as real cars, but they can deliver something better: your very own slice of pop culture history and the knowledge of owning a custom piece of machinery. This one also promises some off-road fun if you’re willing to go the extra mile.
Someone out of Dallas, Texas, is selling one of the Land Rover City Cabs used in the original Judge Dredd movie, the 1995 blockbuster with Sylvester Stallone as the titular character. The City Cabs were all custom made for the post-apocalyptic universe in the film and were all tough, reliable, aggressive in design, and supposedly comfortable and tech-packed on the inside.
Land Rover itself got involved in the build: in fact, its designers used the ‘70s Land Rover 101 Forward Control (or 101FC) military truck as base for them, and then build 31 such conversions. Only one of them had a complete interior and was used for all the interior shots, while the others were complete only on the outside. This one is from the latter category.
But it is the real deal, the seller notes on Craigslist.
Sitting on top of the original 4x4 platform, with the original powertrain, is a very futuristic and aggressive body of carbon fiber, unpainted but in excellent condition. The seller says this particular item was used for advertising for a while and notes that it made an appearance at the 2003 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it won best in show for JBL Audio. “It has very unique history and is primed and ready for a new purpose, event or promotion,” the seller notes.
The interior is a complete mess and is where the future owner is expected to go that extra mile. A right-hand drive, this conversion doesn’t have an odometer or much in the way of an actual cabin. It is not registered, but the seller insists the engine, the original 3.5-liter Rover V8, starts and runs. In other words, with a little work, it could still deliver some off-road fun since making it road-legal is probably not possible.
The asking price is $25,000 or the best offer, which is a lot considering it’s only a starter investment to make this custom machine presentable. But in the right hands, with the right skills, maybe this could still have a second shot at a glorious life, either off-road or in someone’s collection of movie memorabilia.
