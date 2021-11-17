Trek Releases 2022 Roscoe 9 to Take Over Trail-Ridden Mountains With Ease

Rare Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Shows Low Miles, Impeccable Spec

After a 16-year stint, Lamborghini replaced the wedge-shaped Countach with the more aerodynamic Diablo in 1990. The first Raging Bull capable of exceeding 200 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour), the V12-powered icon is a rarefied machine. Only 2,884 units were made, and the SE30 we’re covering today is even rarer at 150 examples of the breed. 15 photos



According to current market values, the average transaction price of a Diablo is $150,000 or thereabouts while a concours-like Diablo fetches in the ballpark of $250,000. Considering that it’s Bring a Trailer we’re talking about here, it proves that SE30s are extremely collectible nowadays.



Essentially the Lamborghini-badged response to the Ferrari F40, the Special Edition 30 in the photo gallery and following videos is “the last SE30 delivered to North America in January 1995 fitted with unique factory power windows.” The former owner took to the comments section to explain that it’s also “the last project designed by Horacio Pagani for Lamborghini before starting Pagani.” Number 77 was registered in 2019, hence the Carfax history report going back to 2019 instead of the year of production.



Previously listed by Bonhams with a low estimate of $400,000 and a high estimate of $475,000, the car was inexplicably withdrawn from The Audrain Concours Auction last month. Whatever the current owner may be thinking, it’s pretty obvious the mid-engined bruiser is A-tier material for speculation. The low mileage, outstanding condition, and recent servicing only add to the value of the ultra-rare Italian thoroughbred, which is why I wouldn’t be surprised to see this BaT auction cross the $400k mark.



