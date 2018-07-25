autoevolution
 

Rare Ford GTX1 Heads To Auction Painted in One-Of-A-Kind Color Combination

Built for two models years, the first generation of the Ford GT numbers in the 4,000s. And of those rare monsters, Genaddi Design Group in Green Bay, Wisconsin converted 30 examples to the GTX1. Essentially a roadster version of the GT40-inspired American supercar, the GTX1 is a blue-chip collector’s item.
No. 24 of 30 isthe only known GTX1 in this color combination according to Mecum Auctions, which will find a new owner for chassis number 1FAFP90S05Y400621 at the Monterey 2018 sale. In addition to the roofless design and paintwork, what else makes this blast from the past stand out from the crowd?

Pop the hood, and in addition to the 5.4-liter V8 and Whipple supercharger, you’ll notice the signatures of lots of people with a lasting influence on the American automotive industry. Among them, there’s Carroll Shelby, Roger Penske, Henry Ford III, Edsel Ford, Dan Gurney, Mario and Michael Andretti, and Tony Kanaan.

Inspired by the 1966 Sebring 12 Hours-winning X1 (roadster version of the GT40 MkII), the GTX1 features custom wheels, smoked headlights and taillights, Wilwood braking system, transaxle cooling system, and carbon fiber for the splitter, diffuser, and rockers. Adding to the exclusive nature of the car, 1FAFP90S05Y400621 is one of 3 GTX1 models equipped with the large trunk option.

The black-and-gold theme continues inside, where you’ll find an aluminum shift knob and shaft for the six-speed manual transmission. Wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport radial tires, the GTX1 also boasts a louder exhaust system coming courtesy of Stainless Works.

Built with the blessing of the Ford Motor Company, the one-of-a-kind American roadster features adjustable coilover shocks for superior handling when the going gets twisty. Mecum Auctions doesn’t offer an estimate on this lot, but don’t expect this fellow here to come cheap.

The GTX1 prototype was listed on eBay for $525,000 back in 2010. Barrett-Jackson sold a black-painted example of the breed in 2017 for $401,500, meaning that this ultra-special chassis number could fetch just over half a million dollars at auction.
