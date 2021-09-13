Rare, Canada-Only 1961 Chrysler Saratoga Comes Out of Storage, Purrs Like a Kitten

First introduced in 1939, the Chrysler Saratoga was sent into the history books in 1995. However, it did not survive for so many decades. The nameplate was discontinued no fewer than three times only to be brought back into showrooms for short periods. Its longest stint on the market lasted from 1957 to 1965 and it spend four of these years as a Canada-only vehicle. This 1961 Saratoga is a rare model from that era.

14 photos