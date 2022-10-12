Rare 6×6 Amphibious Vehicle, the Poncin VP2000, Is Looking for New Owner

Are you a fan of mountain rides where you get to tackle difficult terrain but also want to be able to cross the ponds that come your way without having to switch vehicles? Buy yourself an amphibious car, and you’ll be able to enjoy the best of both worlds.
A rare 6x6 amphibious vehicle popped up for sale in France and could be just what you’re looking for. The vehicle in question is a Poncin VP2000, a French amphibious car developed in the 1970s. It received the well-fitted nickname “Lunar Jeep” due to its sci-fi design and quickly became popular in regions with difficult terrain, such as ski resorts.
Developed by Gilles Poncin, the VP2000 played a key role in the company’s history, as it helped it make a name for itself and become recognized as a manufacturer of 6×6 amphibious vehicles.
For the creation of the VP2000, Poncin took inspiration from a 6×6 vehicle he had bought at auction from America and which turned out not to be in a functional state. He decided to make his own greatly improved version of the car, and the end result was the amphibious vehicle you see here.
Many of the components he used when building the car were locally sourced, such as the Citroën 2CV engine found on the original VP2000, which helped with the acquisition of spare parts.
Poncin SA would then proceed to build many other models in the VP range, as well as a series of 4×4 and 6×6 Jeep-like vehicles.
The Poncin VP2000 example offered for sale is an original 1982 model dressed in army green. Though it comes in complete, original condition, it is in dire need of recommissioning.
It boasts a fiberglass body that sits on three axles running six wheels. The tube-like body doubles as a watertight hull that allows it to float on water.
Power comes from a simple 602cc air-cooled flat-twin engine sourced from the Citroën 2CV capable of 28.6 hp (29 ps).
The Poncin VP2000 will go under the hammer via Aguttes on October 23, with an estimated price of €18,500 – €22,500, which means $18,160 – $22,080 at current exchange rates.
