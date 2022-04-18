Rare $3.5 Million Earthship With Five Bedrooms Is the Epitome of Luxury Off-Grid Living

Living in a home that respects the environment, supports a circular economy, and it almost entirely self-sustainable doesn’t mean that you have to say goodbye to luxury amenities. This gorgeous earthship is even more than a home, it’s a spa heaven.
Long before the current trend of making dwellings eco-friendlier by adding solar power and using recycled materials, somebody created the earthship concept. It was the 1970s, and architect Michael Reynolds thought of building houses out of “trash,” meaning materials that were discarded.
But earthships turned out to be much more than that – instead of electricity or gas, they use solar and wind power, the water is collected from rain, and they boast an integrated sewage treatment. Meant to function in the desert, these dwellings were a solution for off-grid living.
But very few are still available on the market – only ten, according to Realtor. And even fewer of these are as large and luxurious as mansions. This is what makes Desert Flower so special. Built by designer John McGowan in 1981, this earthship located in northern New Mexico is a bohemian millionaire’s dream. It’s comprised of two separate dwellings unfolding over 11 acres (4.45 ha) of land.
Unlike typical earthships that are much smaller, this eco-friendly mansion boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. An outdoor heated pool and a Japanese cedar hot tub are perfect in any weather. In addition to these, the Desert Flower comes with a steam room and a separate cedar sauna, so it’s like a luxury spa.
It includes a generous art studio and a music studio. Eight traditional kiwa fireplaces create a magical atmosphere. The property includes a one-car garage and up to four horses are also allowed. Natural and recycled materials give this house its unique look and character.
Combining the eco-friendly benefits of a sustainable dwelling with the comfortable features of a mansion, the Desert Flower is indeed a rare kind of home, with a price to match - $3.45 million, according to the Realtor listing. With the trend of sustainable living continuing to grow, perhaps these unique earthships will inspire similar concepts.
