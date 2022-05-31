Rare 2010 Hummer H3T Alpha Looks Like Something LeBron James Would Cruise Around In

Now that there’s an all-new fully electric Hummer out there, it’s easy to forget about its entry-level predecessor, the H3. But we don’t blame you. The latter was in production between 2005 and 2010, so it’s not like it’s been on anybody’s mind lately.
We’re looking to change all that right now, and not because we’re big fans of the H3, but rather because there were a few noteworthy specifications that have withstood the test of time, meaning some people should still find them reasonably desirable.
Case in point, this 2010 H3T Alpha model, up for grabs through Cars & Bids with a white over black aesthetic and some impressive specs – not to mention the mods.
Let’s look at some highlights, starting with the Off-Road Package. This adds a 4:1 transfer case, plus front and rear locking diffs. Then you’ve got the roof lights, recovery hooks, sunroof, bedliner, a roll-up tonneau cover, tow package, remote keyless entry, Alpha exterior badges and a power-operated driver’s seat.
Mods meanwhile include the 17-inch Method Race wheels with 35-inch General Grabber rubber, Bilstein shocks, dual exhaust system, aluminum radiator, electric cooling fans and an engine tune, although the seller doesn’t specify exactly what’s going on with the power unit and how much horsepower it’s producing at the moment.
When stock, this truck’s 5.3-liter V8 should give you 300 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox.
Now, keep in mind that this isn’t a low-mileage vehicle, after having traveled for 141,800 miles (228,000 km) under previous ownership. However, you’re not going to find that many H3T models in Alpha spec out there, especially for this final model year.
I could go as far as to say this 2010 Hummer H3T is a far more interesting vehicle than a lot of truck alternatives from its era.
