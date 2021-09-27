Rare 2008 Vyrus 984 C3 2V Razzetto Looks Like a Cool Transformer

5 This Vintage Café Racer E-Bike Wants You to be the Steve McQueen of the Modern World

What you're seeing here is one rare mighty Vyrus machine that looks like something out of a science fiction movie. With just 1,900 miles (3,058 km) on the clock, this 2008 Vyrus 984 C3 2V Razzetto is looking for a new owner. 49 photos



This model was custom-ordered and given the name Razzetto, which means "small rocket" in Italian. Each Vyrus motorcycle begins with two omega-shaped aluminum frame members that support the engine and are attached to the front and rear subframes and swingarms.



A modified 1,079cc Ducati L-Twin engine with six-speed transmission power the 984 Razzetto. The bike was built using the Vyrus' hub-centric steering design, which separates the front suspension, braking, and steering forces.



It was also outfitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires, which are mounted on 17-inch Marvic Assen magnesium wheels in black. As for its braking system, the machine features dual braking wave rotors in front and a single rotor in back, with Brembo calipers and master cylinders linked by braided carbon lines. The suspension is made out of welded aluminum swingarms with bespoke FG Gubellini shocks and striking red springs.



Other features include a



Currently, the 2008 Vyrus 984 C3 2V Razzetto is being offered on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will be open for another three days until September 30th, and the highest bid on this futuristic epic piece sits at $25,000.

