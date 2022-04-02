Rare 2008 Ducati Monster S4RS Tricolore Needs a New Home, Odometer Shows 2,400 Miles

Boasting a lightweight construction, top-of-the-line running gear and 130 Testastretta-bred ponies on tap, this thing is quite simply bonkers.
This stunning 2008 Ducati Monster S4RS Tricolore is one of only 400 such entities in existence, and it features an abundance of aftermarket hardware installed by the current owner. These items include handlebar risers, a top-shelf slipper clutch and Termignoni pipework that terminates in dual carbon fiber exhaust mufflers.
Additionally, you’ll spot several accessories from Rizoma’s catalog, such as auxiliary fog lights, LED turn signals and bar-end mirrors, among other components. In terms of mileage, the Duc’s digital odometer indicates that it has only covered approximately 2,400 miles (3,900 km) of asphalt during its life, so you’re practically looking at a brand-new bike!
Within its unmistakable steel trellis skeleton, Ducati’s brute holds a 998cc Testastretta L-twin powerplant that’s connected to a six-speed gearbox. Sporting four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a Marelli EFI with 50 mm (2-inch) throttle bodies, the liquid-cooled DOHC engine is capable of producing up to 130 untamed stallions at 9,500 rpm.
On the other hand, a healthy torque output of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be summoned in the neighborhood of 7,500 revs per minute. This force is transmitted to the rear wheel by means of a drive chain, enabling the S4RS to complete the quarter-mile run in 11.3 face-melting seconds.
Bologna’s rarity has a dry weight of just 390 pounds (177 kg), and it’s supported by titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins forks and a fully-adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage. Stopping power hails from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear.
The special-edition Monster we’ve just inspected is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you can submit your bids until Wednesday, April 6. Although you’d only need about 9,000 bones to take the lead, you probably shouldn’t expect that amount to meet the reserve price.
