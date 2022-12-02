Rare 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Spreads the Aftermarket Love With Zard Pipework

Of all the SportClassic variants we know and love, the PS1000LE has to be the most desirable.
The collectible 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE is a dish best served stock, but a few tasteful alterations probably won’t deter you from wanting one of the only 2,000 exemplars produced in your garage. Take, for instance, the lightly-modded specimen displayed in this article’s photo gallery, as it features several aftermarket goodies installed by the previous owner.
You’ll find a premium exhaust system from Zard replacing the motorcycle’s OEM pipes, and it’s complemented by a Wasp air intake setup. The clutch is now encased in an open cover that looks the part, while other adjustments include bar-end mirrors, LED turn signals, and a custom-made license plate holder. About a year ago, this PS1000LE was given a new clutch master cylinder, as well as fresh fluids all-round.
Penned by none other than Pierre Terblanche, Ducati’s limited-edition treasure is put in motion thanks to an air- and oil-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin. The engine bears two valves per cylinder head and a Marelli EFI with 45 mm (1.8-inch) throttle bodies, sending power to the rear chain-driven wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch.
By delivering up to 92 ponies and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft, this twin-cylinder powerhouse can push its bearer from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds. If solicited, the Italian rarity will continue accelerating toward a moderate, yet very respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Now, let us get to the point, shall we?
Were you to browse through the current listings on Bring a Trailer, you’d discover that Bologna’s wonder is being auctioned off with 19k miles (31,000 km) under its belt! Whether the top bid of $10,500 will be enough to meet the reserve is anyone’s guess, and you’ll have to act before the early afternoon of December 7 if you want to get in on the action.
