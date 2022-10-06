Rare 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Rolls to Auction Wearing Shiny Galespeed Wheels

This thing had once dwelled in Japan, and its odometer displays the equivalent of just over 10k miles.
Paul Smart’s victory at Imola back in 1972 will always be remembered as one of the pivotal moments in Ducati’s racing history, and there have been plenty! More than three decades after the said event, the Italian marque tasked Pierre Terblanche with designing a limited-edition tribute as part of their SportClassic lineup.
Enter the 2006 MY Paul Smart 1000 LE, offered in a 2,000-unit production run and any color scheme as long as it’s silver flake over a teal-green frame. Bolted to the creature’s trellis skeleton is an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin accompanied by a six-speed transmission. The engine features two valves per cylinder head, a single belt-driven camshaft, and Marelli EFI componentry with 45 mm (1.8-inch) throttle bodies.
In terms of power output, this bad boy has the ability to spawn 92 hp at 8,000 rpm and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at about 6,000 spins. The oomph motions a dry weight of 399 pounds (181 kg), and it can propel Bologna’s rarity from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.1 seconds. Eventually, the PS1000LE will plateau at 135 mph (217 kph).
Moving on to the bike’s running gear, its suspension arrangement comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Ohlins forks and a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock placed on the left-hand side. Finally, stopping power is provided by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) brake discs at the front and a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) unit at the rear, all of which are paired with Brembo calipers.
Recently imported from Japan, the exemplar pictured above comes with a little under 17,000 kilometers (10,600 miles) on the odo, bearing Galespeed wheels, a PIAA headlamp, and an open clutch cover. This alluring gemstone is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but you’ve only got until tomorrow to make an offer if you’re interested! As you can imagine, the current bid of $9,100 is far from meeting the reserve.
