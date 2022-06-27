Rare 2001 Ducati 996R Had Once Graced the Streets of Japan, Is Now Up for Grabs in SoCal

This isn’t just a high-performance machine with looks to die for; it’s an outright status symbol for those with fat stacks in their bank accounts.
At some point in the past, this 2001 Ducati 996R was imported to the U.S. all the way from Japan, and it now reads about 19,300 km (12k miles) on the clock. The Italian showstopper flexes an assortment of aftermarket components installed by the previous owners, such as premium rearsets, forged magnesium wheels from JB-Power and an STM clutch partially enshrouded in a carbon cover.
You’ll find an Aella clutch slave cylinder replacing the bike’s stock module, while its hoops have recently been wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires with 2021 date codes. Bologna’s phenom is now heading to the auction block equipped with BMC air filters, fresh timing belts and new spark plugs.
The 996R’s forks were blessed with youthful seals and oil before it got listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and its motor oil, brake fluid and coolant have all been flushed for good measure. You may check this Duc out on the IMA website until July 1, but don’t you fantasize about acquiring it unless you’ve got some serious dough at hand. For now, topping the highest bid would set you back more than $20k.
Featuring a liquid-cooled 998cc Testastretta L-twin with dual cams, eight valves and Weber-Marelli EFI technology, the 2001 MY stallion is capable of generating 136 hp and 77 pound-feet (105 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. Ultimately, these figures can translate into low tens on quarter-mile and a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph).
With a dry weight of 408 pounds (185 kg), the 996R stands on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks with titanium nitride coating and an adjustable piggyback monoshock. Last but not least, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit at the other end, all of which are coupled with Brembo calipers.
