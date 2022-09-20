Rare 2001 BMW Z8 With Low Mileage Is Up for Auction

If you want a very rare BMW Z8 to sit in your garage, this is your chance because the guys from the"Bring a Trailer" site are auctioning a 2001 BMW Z8 with low mileage of only 18,000.
This BMW Z8 is powered by a 4.9-liter V8 engine, powering the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The S62 engine has a power output of 395 hp (400 PS) at 6,600 rpm and 396 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The Z8 has the bodywork designed by Henrik Fisher, with a lot of inspiration from the 507 roadster model, with the aluminum body panels mounted over an aluminum spaceframe. Henrik Fisher is the same guy that designed the Aston Martin DB9, one of the most beautiful cars ever made. Meanwhile, the interior was designed by Scott Lempert.
The model auctioned by "Bring a Trailer" is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Sport Red and black Nappa leather, featuring a color-matched removable hardtop and a soft black top. Additional features include xenon headlights with washers, 18'' split-spoke wheels, heated power-adjustable sport seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, navigation, and many others.
The current owner acquired the car in February 2018, adding to the car only 250 miles from the indicated 18,000. For now, this Z8 is now offered on dealer consignment in California, coming with the manufacturer's literature and accessories, plus a hardtop stand and a car cover.
The interior has a combination of Sport Red and black Nappa leather, with the banjo-spoke steering wheel featuring a silver trim within a leather-wrapped rim. Centrally mounted, we can find the classic 155-mph (250 kph) speedometer right next to the tachometer with an integrated analog clock.
The 18'' split-spoke wheels are mounted with Pirelli Cinturato P7 tires. The disc-brake system is equipped with Dynamic Brake Control, with the additional Dynamic-Stability Control and All-Season Traction.
If you want to have a rare BMW in your collection, go and bid for this low-mileage Z8.
The model auctioned by "Bring a Trailer" is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic over Sport Red and black Nappa leather, featuring a color-matched removable hardtop and a soft black top. Additional features include xenon headlights with washers, 18'' split-spoke wheels, heated power-adjustable sport seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, navigation, and many others.
The current owner acquired the car in February 2018, adding to the car only 250 miles from the indicated 18,000. For now, this Z8 is now offered on dealer consignment in California, coming with the manufacturer's literature and accessories, plus a hardtop stand and a car cover.
The interior has a combination of Sport Red and black Nappa leather, with the banjo-spoke steering wheel featuring a silver trim within a leather-wrapped rim. Centrally mounted, we can find the classic 155-mph (250 kph) speedometer right next to the tachometer with an integrated analog clock.
The 18'' split-spoke wheels are mounted with Pirelli Cinturato P7 tires. The disc-brake system is equipped with Dynamic Brake Control, with the additional Dynamic-Stability Control and All-Season Traction.
If you want to have a rare BMW in your collection, go and bid for this low-mileage Z8.